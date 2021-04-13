Oscar Spotlight: 2021 Best Actor Nominees

The first time a deceased person was nominated for an Oscar was in 1929, the very first year of the ceremony. Poor Gerald Duffy, who wrote the titles of the silent film The Private Life of Helen of Troy, had passed away last June. Not only was Duffy gone, but his profession was dying, tootalkies had arrived, and the award for best title writing (won by Joseph Farnham) was discontinued the following year. It was not until 1940 that an Oscar was posthumously won by Sidney Howard, the screenwriter of Gone with the Wind. Over the decades, this group has come to include Peter Finch (Network), lyricist Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast) and Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight). It is almost certain that Chadwick Boseman will join their ranks on April 25 for his incandescent performance in My Raineys Black Bottom.

Bosemans’ death in August cast a tragic veil over this year’s Best Actor run, while rendering the competition almost moot. The category of supporting actors is more loaded. Daniel Kaluuya might have been a shoo-in, for his spirited turn as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, had it not been for an unexpected twist: The Acting Branch named their co-star, LaKeith Stanfield, in the same category. It’s not unusual for the cast members to face off last year, it was Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, of The Irishman and the effect is often to split the vote. What was surprising this year was that Stanfield, who plays FBI informant William ONeal, is clearly the film’s protagonist, and his producers have positioned him for the Best Actor race. Even if the two were seen as leads, it would have made the two main characters more sensitive, after all. Stanfield isn’t lacking in star power, but could a bigger name end up in the lead cast? Are there unconscious racial prejudices at work? Or is it just weird academy math? Whatever the reason, the match gave Oscar tipsters something to work on and could create an opening for Sacha Baron Cohen. Below is a look at the two breeds of actors.

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, sound of metal

Ahmed, 38, is a multi-hyphenated talent: he starred in Nightcrawler and The Night Of; released hip-hop albums as a solo artist and as part of the Swet Shop Boys duo; and performed The Long Goodbye, his album breaking with his native England, solo. He is now the first Muslim nominated for best actor. In Darius Marders’ film, he plays Ruben, a recovering heavy-metal drummer and drug addict who loses his hearing in a terrifying blow, as if from underwater, and must learn to live a new life. Ahmeds Ruben is less panicked than pleasant: his eyes remain large but fixed, even as Rubens’ navigation in the world is completely blurred. He is a man besieged by silence who does not find a moment of calm within.

Chadwick Boseman, black background Ma Raineys

In 2016, two years before playing the title role in Black Panther, Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer. He kept his illness private, even though his fame became worldwide and he became an icon of black heroism. All this would have made his death, at the age of forty-three, a deeply moving cultural event. But, by chance of fate, his supreme dramatic performance was released after his departure, a final note of grace on a truncated career. As Levee, an arrogant jazz-era trumpeter with big dreams and a hairy temper, Boseman delivers August Wilsons self-imploding tunes with fascinating finesse. Knowing that his mortality was approaching off-screen only gives more weight to this bravery. His performance is, more than anything, alive.

Anthony Hopkins, the father

It feels like half a decade has passed since Hopkins’ last Oscar nomination for The Two Popes. But no, that was last year. Time and its ravages are central to Florian Zellers’ film, in which Hopkins, now eighty-three, plays a man at war with his own deteriorating spirit. The character, also named Anthony, is of an irascible sort, but a late scene in which he regresses through the ranks of childhood alongside the heights of Hopkins’ long film career. His six Oscar-nominated roles include John Quincy Adams, Richard Nixon and Pope Benedict XVI, but his turn in The Father, as King Lear whose kingdom is a humble apartment in London, is among his greatest. So what if he insists that no action is required?

Gary Oldman, Mank

Oldman won this award three years ago, playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and here he’s playing a warrior of a different genre. As screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, Oldman spends much of David Finchers’ film bedridden and engrossed, sort of producing the Citizen Kane screenplay. His most indelible scene comes late, when Mankiewicz, in a flashback, plants dinner at Hearst Castle and makes his way through an impeachment of well-heeled guests. There is probably no shorter path to winning an Oscar than playing a real Oscar winner, nothing less! But the Oldmans cast hit an odd, even off-putting, note, in part because the film’s Mankiewicz was two or three decades younger than Oldman.

Steven Yeun, Minari

Photograph courtesy of A24

Yeun was born in Seoul and came to Saskatchewan with his family as a child. As an adult, he moved to Los Angeles and found overnight fame in the zombie series The Walking Dead. It’s a story of immigrants that is both common and extraordinary: the American dream meets the Hollywood myth. In Lee Isaac Chungs’ semi-autobiographical drama, Yeun plays a more representative version of what it takes to claim your own little corner of America. He plays Jacob, based on Chungs’ father, a hardworking patriarch who starts a farm in Arkansas. Yeun shows Jacobs the sweat and the sacrifice, but also his stubbornness and his folly lived in the portrayal of another father, rendered with the charisma of a movie star.

At the end of the line: If there was any doubt about the Bosnian victory, it was erased by his widows emptying the speech at the Golden Globes. Rarely is there such an obvious and deserved vote-your-heart choice. In another year, Hopkins’ late-career stunt would stand a good chance. As for Ahmed and Yeun, there’s no denying their arrival as formidable men of color, so let’s hope Hollywood doesn’t fail to give them more roles worthy of their talents.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago Trial 7

Photograph by Nico Tavernise / Netflix

Aaron Sorkins’ movie is a true ensemble piece, and a number of its male stars (were there any women in the movie?) Could have filled that category: Frank Langella, as a bewildered but despicable judge Julius Hoffman; Michael Keaton, as coldly bossy Ramsey Clark; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as defiant Bobby Seale; And the list continues. So why Cohen? On the one hand, in 2020 he also gave us Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a must-have sequel to end the Trump era. For another, he plays Abbie Hoffman, the Yippie activist who was, like Cohen, a stage thief and prankster who made fun of emperors without clothes. Perhaps more than anyone could, Cohen showed what makes Hoffman both heroic and boring.

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

It’s been four years since most moviegoers were introduced to Kaluuya, as the sweet-mannered boyfriend who is banned at Sunken Place, in Get Out. Like Fred Hampton, the formidable president of the Illinois Black Panther Party, in the late 1960s, Kaluuya is neither gentle nor mannered: his speech is frank, electrifying and, true to the title, messianic. Kaluuya captures the performer Hampton, someone who could sweetly lead an army into battle, but he also has some lovely intimate moments with Hamptons girlfriend and revolutionary colleague Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). It’s a performance full of strength and self-confidence, the perfect foil for Stanfields William ONeal’s double cross.

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah