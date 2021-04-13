Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome won’t reopen after pandemic





ArcLight Cinemas, a beloved Los Angeles-based chain of cinemas, including the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, will shut down all of its locations for good, Pacific Theaters announced on Monday after the pandemic wiped out the film industry. ArcLights venues in and around Hollywood have hosted many movie premieres, and have been favorite spots for moviegoers looking for blockbusters and blockbuster titles. They are operated by Pacific Theaters, which also operates a handful of theaters under the Pacific name, and are owned by Decurion. After closing our doors over a year ago, today we owe it to ourselves to share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not reopen its ArcLight and Pacific Theaters theaters, the company said in a statement. It wasn’t the outcome everyone wanted, he added, but despite a huge effort that has exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable path.

Between the Pacific and ArcLight brands, the company had 16 theaters and more than 300 screens. The cinema sector has been particularly affected by the pandemic. But in recent weeks, the majority of the nation’s biggest theater chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, have reopened in anticipation of the list of Hollywood films that have been rescheduled, many after repeated delays due to pandemic restrictions. . A touch of optimism is even in the air following the Warner Bros. movie. Godzilla vs Kong, which has generated some $ 70 million in box office revenue since it opened over Easter weekend. Still, the industry’s trade organization, the National Association of Theater Owners, has long warned that punitive shutdowns are more likely to affect smaller regional players like ArcLight and Pacific. In March, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which operates around 40 sites across the country, announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection but would maintain most of its sites. operational during its restructuring. This does not appear to be the case for Pacific Theaters, which, according to two people familiar with the matter, laid off all of its staff on Monday. The reaction to ArcLights shutting down around Hollywood has been emotional, including an outpouring on Twitter.

