Everything we know from reunion of friends filmed in Los Angeles

Fans of the popular 1990s TV show Friends will be delighted to hear that filming for their reunion episode in Los Angeles has ended.
Filming took place over three days at Warner Brothers Studios last week according to TMZ.
The special reunion will include not only familiar faces but also familiar places according to the information disclosed.
Some actors, including Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, have also hinted at possible social media links.
While we don’t know when it will air, we do know that it will air on the HBO Max streaming service.
The expected date could be in the next few months.
We’ve put together everything we know after filming is over for the special.
Matthew Perry’s Instagram post deleted
Matthew Perry posted a photo on Instagram last week before quickly deleting it.
However, Friends fans were quick to capture the post before it was removed from the social media platform.
The photo shows itself in a makeup chair with the caption: “A few seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention the meeting with my friends.”
This has led many fans to speculate on what this means and if it’s a feature of the special.
What we know about the shoot
Sources said filming lasted for three days at Warner Brothers Studios last week.
They also showed a familiar scene with equipment and seating set up around the fountain where the show’s opening credits were filmed.
It is also said that throughout the reunion recording a live audience was used. It was reportedly made up mainly of union extras who were all selected for Covid-19 and hired for the special.
It is said that the old scene of the series was also used to film parts of the reunion, although its part remains unknown.
Photos of the board
While there is very little to see on set, there are a few photos posted online by users who were in the live audience.
You can see the familiar set of the fountain in one of the photos with seats around.
Another photo shows members of the public appearing to be receiving a bag of “Central Perk” goodies.
There could be a casting reading
David Schwimmer spoke about the Friends reunion on the Graham Norton BBC show earlier this month.
While he wasn’t able to give much, he hinted that there might be a casting read.
He also confirmed that the stars will not be in the character, but simply as actors and actresses.
David Schwimmer said: “I’ll be myself, I’ll be David. There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character… we’re all ourselves, real people.
“There is a section, I don’t want to give … where we all read something.”
