Holyoke City Councilor Terence Murphy appointed Deputy Mayor





HOLYOKE City Council elected Ward 2 Councilor Terrence Murphy as Deputy Mayor at special meeting Monday night. Murphy will serve until the mayoral election in November. A recently passed house rules petition gave city council ad hoc power to appoint a councilor as interim mayor. City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee will swear in Murphy at City Hall Tuesday morning. Murphy won in the first round 8-5. All 13 councilors voted for Murphy in a symbolic second vote. Murphy and General Councilor Peter Tallman were the only councilors who expressed interest in becoming deputy mayor. The two longtime councilors lobbied their city council colleagues for the top spot. I am honored and grateful for your trust that I can get the job done, Murphy said after Monday’s vote. I also want to thank and congratulate Councilor Tallman, who is a class act and someone I respect. He added: My goal is to make Holyoke the best place to be for every person, every day. I will do my best and have as much energy as possible. The Domicile Rule petition, approved by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, also allows the town of Holyoke to eliminate a special mayoral election and run-off. After former mayor Alex B. Morses left on March 26, city council chairman Todd McGee stepped in as interim mayor, but only for two weeks. McGee, who remains chairman of the board, cited work engagements and possible conflicts of interest for his short term. Murphy needs to focus on the FY2022 budget, due by June 30, the day before next fiscal year begins. Major city government locations remain vacant or have temporary staff, including a tax collector, treasurer, personnel manager, and lawyer. McGee announced that Lisa Ball has been appointed acting city attorney effective May 3. Ball was previously the town’s lawyer. Former City Auditor Brian Smith will assist the City during the budget process. I want everyone in this community to feel free to voice their opinions for or against me, said Murphy. But make sure we do it with mutual respect. Were going to disagree. There is no way that I can please everyone. Murphy expects to make tough decisions and has said he will do so in the best interests of the city. He thanked his wife, Jean Tillman, for her support. Ahead of Monday’s virtual session, McGee invited Tallman and Murphy to meet with department heads about the upcoming budget. To make this transition as smooth as possible, McGee said. Councilors David Bartley, Howard Greaney, James Leahy, McGee, Joseph McGiverin, Michael J. Sullivan and Linda Vacon voted for Murphy. Tallman collected the votes of councilors Juan Anderson-Burgos, Libby Hernandez, Gladys Lebron-Martinez and Rebecca Lisi. Both candidates voted for themselves, which is allowed under council rules. Tallman thanked the advisers who supported his race. We have a lot of work to do to get the city back on its feet. I’m sure I can do it with you (Terence Murphy) in Room 1, Tallman said. Sullivan and Lisi, along with school committee member Devin Sheehan, launched mayoral campaigns ahead of the November election. Murphy, who retired from Holyoke Community College in 2013, served as Holyoke City Councilor from 1976 to 1980 and 1982 to 1984 and General Councilor from 1988 to 1992. He is currently Ward 2 Councilor, a position he will continue to hold. as deputy mayor. Murphy also served on the Parks and Recreation Commission from 2012 to 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stonehill College, a master’s degree in public administration from American International College, and degrees from Holyoke Community. Middle School. Related content:

