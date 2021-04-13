Entertainment
Alley Theater explores race issues in Hollywood in digital production
Alley Theater ‘Old Black and White Hollywood with Elizabeth Bunch and Candice D’Meza
Photo: Victoria Beauray
To hear ShaWanna Renee Rivon say it, she’s been fascinated by old Hollywood since her years in Eisenhower High School.
In 11th grade, the Northside native noticed an article about several prominent actresses competing for the lead role in a new biopic about Dorothy Dandridge, the actress and singer who became the first black woman to receive an Oscar nomination. for Best Actress (for “Carmen Jones”) but died under mysterious circumstances at the age of 42.
This film became Halle Berry’s 1999 vehicle of HBO’s “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” while Rivon’s interest in Dandridge quickly developed into a revealing lesson on the less glamorous side of showbiz.
“I didn’t understand why she wasn’t on the same level as Marilyn Monroe or Ava Gardner, (who) was, I think, a good friend of hers,” she said. “As a young girl, I didn’t understand why her life was so tragic, and then I started to find out that most of their lives were tragic.”
After graduating, Rivon spent a few years in Los Angeles as an actress and – when she became frustrated with the lack of realistic roles available to her – turned to writing, where her earliest efforts. included the hit play “Marriage Material”. Premiering April 16 on the Alley Theater website, his new digital play, “Old Black and White Hollywood,” comes from two sources: Rivon’s deep but clear love for Tinseltown’s heyday; and her grandmother Doris Jean, who introduced her to classic sitcoms like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Benny Hill Show”.
As a tribute, she awarded her grandmother’s name to one of the main characters in the play. Says Rivon: “My grandmother was one of the funniest women I have ever known.”
In “Hollywood”, Doris Jean (Candice D’Meza) is a stand-up comedian with a popular concert at the Black Flamingo nightclub. One evening, fan mogul Samuel Stahr approaches Doris Jean with a proposal: he wants to cast her on a TV show alongside radio star Eva Rose (Elizabeth Bunch). Doris Jean wants to become a star, so she accepts, on one condition: she will not play a maid.
“And so, they kind of tricked her into playing a maid, although usually she wouldn’t,” Rivon notes, “but they allow her to write her own comedy.
At first, the white Eva Rose hesitates to share her star with Doris Jean, but the two women nevertheless benefit from an instant chemistry. (Rivon: “It’s like watching magic watching them together.”) The duo’s candid sketches of sexuality, race, and women’s frustrations turn the series into success but draw criticism from delicate network leaders and Doris Jean’s Black fan base, who accuses her of complacency. More problems arise when the two women are offered the same role in an upcoming Cleopatra film.
When: Available from April 16 to May 16
Details: Release;
“Then the knives come out,” Rivon says. “We see what these two women are really up to and what it takes to be successful in Hollywood, where some are willing to sell their souls and others are not.”
Despite the serious themes in “Hollywood,” Rivon was careful to keep the play in the realm of comedy. She draws a line from the sketches of her play – one of which Rivon equates to Eddie Murphy’s famous track “SNL” “White Like Me” – to the work of provocative actors such as Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle.
“I love comedy,” says Rivon. “If something is uncomfortable, I’ve always thought it’s best to be caught with a joke or something light. When we talk about racism in 1954, it’s hard to digest, especially when we still face it now. “
“Hollywood” was developed at the University of Houston, where Rivon is currently studying for his Masters. Renowned playwrights Theresa Rebek and Suzan-Lori Parks offered her encouragement and helped her break through the characters, while one of the teachers told Rivon that she actually needed to find the stand-up routines of Doris Jean. “He was like, ‘I don’t trust you story me, she’s funny, ”she said.
Rivon also created all of Eva and Doris’ sketches. Although she studied at the LA branch of the famous improv / sketch troupe Upright Citizens Brigade, she still came out with a new respect for the craft.
“Especially when it comes to political issues,” Rivon says. “It’s so hard to make the state of the world funny. I take off my hat.
Chris Gray is a Houston-based writer.
picture credit
