David Beckham release date for Save Our Squad | Disney Plus Series Details





Disney Plus has announced a brand new series in collaboration with David Beckham. Entitled Save Our Squad, the original will see the former Manchester United and LA Galaxy player return to the UK to coach a grassroots squad. The series will be produced by Twenty Twenty and Beckham’s own production company, Studio 99. Speaking of the announcement, Beckham said: It’s fantastic to do Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and gave me so much at the start. of my life in the world. Game. I have been fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is amazing. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it’s great to work with Disney Plus on this project. Sean Doyle, Disney Pluss EMEA Director, added: The series will be thrilling, dramatic, uplifting, and full of heart and courage all that David had in his own playing days. Read on for everything you need to know about Save Our Squad. When is David Beckhams Save Our Squad coming out on Disney Plus? There is no official release date yet, but we do know that Disney Plus wants to get its European slate off the ground by 2024 so we can expect Save Our Squad to air before that date if restrictions on it. allow. Well keep this page up to date and confirm a release date as soon as it’s announced. What is David Beckhams Save Our Squad talking about? The series will see Beckham return to the football fields in East London where he played as a child. The former midfielder will also coach the grassroots teams struggling to survive in the league and nurture the young talent in the hopes of following in his footsteps. Save Our Squad was presented as a heartwarming series rather than a sports documentary. Is there a trailer for David Beckhams Save Our Squad? Not yet, but share well as soon as we fall. We will keep this page updated with all the latest news from Save Our Squad. You can sign up for Disney Plus for 7.99 per month or 79.90 per year now. Check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus or see what else there is with our TV guide.

