Vaibhav Tiwari’s pencil sketches commemorate Bollywood celebrities

Apr 13, 2021

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI / PNN): The more we think about and try to define art, the less choice we have. The less we try to set limits on our works of art, the more liberated we feel. If you are an artist you are sure to connect with these lines.

There is no “must”, “should”, “have” or “not have” in art forms, for art is the other name for expression and freedom. Art sets you free and one of those free souls is Vaibhav Tiwari – a self-taught Indian artist whose works of art have also made a splash in Bollywood.

Vaibhav believes in expressing love to his favorite Bollywood stars through his ballpoint pen and graphite illustrations. He sketched out the various characters played by Deepika Padukone and caught her eye. Where Deepika thanked him and shared his works on the internet, other Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde also applauded his works.



It is said that beauty resides in the eye of the beholder. And Vaibhav finds everything and everything beautiful. A fervent art lover, he glorifies art through his creative works. With a pinch of creativity and perfection, he sketched out several images to leave viewers mesmerized. He loves Indian clothes and most of the artwork revolves around him. His favorite is the culture of Rajasthan, and it is (https://www.instagram.com/p/CLWl6l_hXHJ/?igshid=11zla3sdma6ug) how he finished his job by adding a veil to Indian beauty. Vaibhav was appreciated by actor Ranveer Singh for bringing out the emotions of his on-screen characters through his sketches. Only an art lover who understands the essence of art can correlate with the emotions of other artists. Do you remember the movie “Titanic”? Vaibhav brings the love story of Jack & Rose a little closer through his ballpoint pen sketch.



Vaibhav is a new generation artist who believes in his passion and works with dedication. He challenges his creative neurons and comes out with sketches that everyone would fall in love with. It transforms, illuminates, educates, inspires and motivates people to develop their skills and be agents of change.

Follow Vaibhav on https://www.instagram.com/vaibhav_sketches/ to learn more about his work.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / PNN)







