Is Matthew McConaughey considering running for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey built quite a CV for himself. He’s an Oscar winner, a professor and one New York Times bestselling author, but it is possible that it is not yet finished collecting titles.
The Wrap reports that on Wednesday McConaughey told hosts of the Balanced Voice Podcast who really considered a Texas gubernatorial bid when asked about his interest in running for office. I am looking at this again, the actor said.
According to The hill, McConaughey was previously asked about his gubernatorial candidacy during a visit to The Hugh Hewitt Show in November.
His response was then that it would not be up to me. It would be for people more than for me. He continued, Look, politics seems like a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I might be … much more interested (via The hill).
People reports that McConaughey shared a similar sentiment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He said: As I move forward in life, will I consider leadership roles where I can be of most use? I would love to, I do this anyway. This is where I am sitting right now.
According to People, the actor noted that he had been asked about a governorship offer fairly recently, and has yet to give a definitive yes or no answer to the question.
McConaugheys political affiliation is unclear, The Guardian reports, adding that many are speculating whether the actor would run under the Republican or Democratic banner.
Complex reports that the next election for the governor of Texas will take place in November 2022. The post is currently held by the Republican governor. Greg Abbott.
