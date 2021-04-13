KSF Hollywood Lease 70 inks post-production company





Harlow. Image courtesy of Hudson Pacific Properties Hudson Pacific Properties has nabbed a show business tenant for a new project the owner jointly owns with Blackstone, as media and entertainment companies continue to drive rental in the Hollywood office market. Post-production company Company 3 signed an 11-year lease for 70,285 square feet in the Class A building, dubbed Harlow, which was completed in the third quarter of last year. The lease covers more than half of the 130,000 square foot four-story building located at 1040 N. Las Palmas Ave. READ ALSO:Vanbarton Group secures $ 28 million for Hollywood asset Located just off Santa Monica Boulevard, Harlow is part of the Hudson Pacifics Hollywood Media portfolio, a collection of 2.2 million square foot Class A studio and office buildings that the Los Angeles-based company assembled from 2007. in 2017. Blackstone Property Partners bought a 49% stake in the portfolio last June, valued at $ 1.7 billion. Designed by RIOS, the building features 26,000 square foot floorboards and a two story mezzanine with 28 foot ceiling heights. The property also offers 16,000 square feet of outdoor work space with large decks on each floor. Hudson Pacific noted in a prepared statement that it has seen strong interest in the rest of the building that has yet to be rented. The Harlows greenhouse-type design is LEED Gold, Platinum Wired and Fitwel certified and the building operations are 100% carbon neutral. The building is on the Sunset Las Palmas production lot, one of three historic lots that Hudson Pacific has acquired and developed as part of the Hollywood Media portfolio. Netflix is ​​the primary tenant in the portfolio, leasing 700,000 square feet at the other properties, Sunset Bronson Studios at 5800 Sunset Blvd. and Sunset Gower Studios at 1438 N. Gower St. The new lease expands Company 3’s presence in Los Angeles County, where it already occupies the entirety of Hudson Pacifics 3401 Exposition, a 63,376 square foot creative office building in Santa Monica, California. color for features, ads, and video clips. Slow leasing Office leasing in Los Angeles totaled just 2 million square feet in the first quarter as the COVID-19 situation continues to dampen activity, according to Savills’ latest market report. City-wide availability in the market has reached a decade-high 23.6%, with availability in Hollywood even higher at 29.7%. The high availability figures were driven by the surge in sublet availability which has increased by 91% to 9 million square feet since the start of the pandemic as well as by short-term development bringing new direct space to the market. Despite this, the study of brokerage firms found that asking rents rose 2.9% from the previous quarter, to $ 3.85 per square foot per month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos