The Talk controversy is more than Sharon Osbourne. That’s why it hit a nerve.

When Underwood asked Osbourne how she would react to people who thought Morgans’ comments were racist, Osbourne was offended and hit back with a defensive and heavily censored response and said she felt like she was placed in the electric chair. At one point Osbourne broke against Underwood, don’t try to cry, because if anyone’s gonna cry, it should be me.

Underwood and co-host Elaine Welteroth, who are both black, looked shocked and bewildered by Osbournes’ reaction, as did many viewers watching at home. The fallout was rapid. CBS paused the show and launched an internal investigation into the incident. Osbourne has apologized to anyone of color I have offended and / or anyone who feels confused or disappointed with what I have said, but she also claimed that it was set up by the show. Ultimately, this led to the departure of Osbournes at the end of March.

On Monday, the co-hosts met for the first time since the multi-week hiatus, and they were not shy about discussing the episode. They spent the hour talking about racism, alliance, how to be anti-racist and how to heal from racial trauma. But one of the main themes that emerged was one of the reasons the story stuck in the news cycle for the past month: to watch a white woman talk about black women and dismiss their comments, especially when they were trying to explain a problem involving racism struck a nerve among onlookers.

I think when you come back and watch what happened in this episode, you’ll see two black women walking the same tightrope that black women walk in the workplace every day, Welteroth said. We knew we had to stay calm in this situation. Even in the face of someone who a) wasn’t listening and b) derailed disrespectfully, as we maintained our respect in the context of this very complex, charged and emotional conversation.

Underwood said it was still difficult to look back on the day, and she overheard women during the break from the shows who faced a similar disrespect.

There were other women who were saying, I go through this in other parts of my life where I try to express something and it’s not heard and not digested and it’s almost a feeling of be trapped, Underwood said. I wanted to be an example for every woman who might be on a job somewhere and come across something like this, but certainly black women who have to deal with not only their own expectations and responses, but we have to deal with ourselves. Regardless of your background, there is a woman going through something like this every day.

Underwood added that the most vivid moment was when Osbourne ordered her not to cry, when in fact she was tearing herself apart because she felt like she had to hold back so much of what she wanted to say .

If I had responded, then I would have been the angry black woman, Underwood said. And I think I’m talking to my friend, someone I can trust. And I think that’s what resonated with the black women out there.

Underwood said she had not spoken with Osbourne since the incident due to the internal investigation; neither she nor Welteroth could talk about it until it was over. Welteroth also addressed the allegations that Osbourne was somehow created.

I think it’s really important that we get the opportunity to tell the false accusations formed in the press that present Sheryl and I to us as some sort of person who attacked a woman on the air and is part of a conspiracy. , Welteroth said. It is absolutely, categorically wrong.

Welteroth also pointed out that the story is always bigger than that of The Duchess or Piers Morgan, which is why so many people were linked to the controversy. During Meghans’ interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, the Duchess said she was so isolated during her time as a member of the royal family that she was considering taking her own life. And when she went to Royal HR for help, they sent her back. Morgan, a British TV personality, said he didn’t believe a word.

Quite a few viewers could relate to Meghan as the situation unfolded publicly, possibly remembering times in their own lives when they were fired or debated.

I think it’s really important that we see these examples of pop culture, including what happened here on our show, as some kind of mirror reflecting back patterns and the unsettling experiences and dynamics that are unfolding. in everyone’s life, in workplaces across the country and in families. in this world, Welteroth said. So for me I think a lot of women see themselves in Meghan Markle and her experience of being silenced and then not being believed when she revealed her truth.

The show invited Donald Grant, an expert on diversity and inclusion, to moderate the conversation and share ways to be an ally, including listening to the experiences of people of color and also realizing that they shouldn’t always have the burden of explaining racism. Therapist, Anita Phillips, appeared later in the episode to discuss how racial trauma can be a repetitive stress injury that has symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder.

At the end, co-hosts, including Amanda Kloots and Carrie Ann Inaba, said they would resume their regular programming on Tuesday but would continue to address these topics over time.