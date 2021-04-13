Local creatives drop musical series and spotlight local artists – The Minnesota Daily





Minneapolis Mark Khan’s new creative project, Rejected Sound, provides a platform for local artists.

It’s been a busy year for Minneapolis-based creative director and photographer Mark Khan. Khan orchestrated a virtual art gallery to showcase his art, ditched a clothing line, and showcased his stunning photographs at the Coffman Art Gallery on the University of Minnesota campus. With each additional project, you think he’s giving himself a break, but his work continues nonetheless. The Khans’ most recent project, Its rejected, brings together local musicians and listeners through DJ sets posted on its website and YouTube, as well as curated playlists that music lovers can enjoy throughout the summer. The first installment was released on April 10 and featured DJ and music producer Kwey. COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Khan from creating artistic and captivating environments that viewers and listeners can enjoy. While many were still at home in July, Khan hosted a virtual gallery that gave people the art gallery solution they’ve been missing since the museums closed. Rejected Sound is another project that will provide listeners with a unique online experience while we all wait for our favorite venues to reopen. I just hope it brings us together, Khan said of his new project and connecting the different artistic communities of Twin Cities. Khan’s idea for Rejected Sound began as a playlist of songs that would accompany his brand. Instead of keeping it as a playlist, he decided to get bigger and employ local artists to create 45-minute DJ sets. Upcoming episodes will feature other local DJs, such as ech0astral and Kaya Morris, and roll out over the next few months with more episodes slated for the summer. It has been a difficult year for local music, Kwey said. The first episode with Rejected Sound is the first time he’s been a DJ in over a year. Even setting the set I was like, Dang, I miss that feeling of searching for songs and listening to music, he says. As the summer months draw closer and more Minnesotans get vaccinated, Khan and his team are hoping these sets can be played at outdoor gatherings and bring the Twin Cities arts community together after a year. ‘isolation. Filmmaker Justin jojo Ofori-Atta, videographer and editor for the project, said he looks forward to seeing these sets play in the background while he is at home and possibly reuniting with others for them. also listen. We can keep doing episodes so that the artists come and have the opportunity to showcase their art and talent, and then eventually when things open up, we could have an event, Ofori-Atta said. With Rejected Sound, Kwey said more undiscovered talent will be highlighted and recognized by local listeners. There are people who are actually lucky enough to show off their skills and hear music that people may never have heard before and keep that channel going, Kwey said. There is a lot of talent in the cities, like crazy talent.

