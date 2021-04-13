Hollywood Sean Payton and his love for Zion





Fletcher Mackel's Marvelous Monday Sports Show: Hollywood Sean Payton and a Love for Zion

light, camera, action. Good evening everyone. I'm the WDSU Sports anchor, fletcher, Mackel in New Orleans. Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the center of an upcoming netflix film. Here's what we know now. The plot will center on the 2012 season when Sean Payton was suspended from the NFL due to the Saints bonus scandal that year. While away from professional football, Sean Payton was an assistant coach on his son's sixth year team. The new perspective he has gained on the sport he enjoys in life in general is central to the film. I've read a lot of scripts lately and when I heard about this one it was absolutely one of the best concepts I've heard, heard about for a very long time. The man you just heard from is Billy Slaughter, an actor, a local product who has been in over 100 movies on a TV show. So I had to ask him about the netflix casting of Sean Payton. Maybe Brad Pitt, maybe Leo. No no no Kevin James will play Sean Payton. It's true Kevin James, the comedian who became famous thanks to the television show, the king of queens. I actually like it but social media has erupted and opinions have been everywhere. So what is it that Billy Slaughter so often thinks that the funny guy is underrated. You know, people think they're just good for a cheap laugh. But then again, Sean Payton is a perfect subject for it because he's so dry and straight. What Kevin can achieve brilliantly. But then with football and literally you of course know that you will have physical comedy. Uh, I think he's going to do some really good things for the sources. Tell me, the plan is to shoot the movie primarily here in Louisiana in the spring and summer with the release date potentially during the 2021 NFL football season and now in basketball. And a guy who's already a prime-time player, Zion Williamson on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he scored 38 points in a win. But as he and his compatriot Brandon Ingram weren't blocked defensively, head coach Stan Van Gundy faced them during the game. And Zion says he likes it. It's just to see our potential. You know, given the level of greatness that we can achieve. And I'm glad he did. I'm glad he said the US, uh, because me and being, I'm gonna, you know, we want him to keep coaching us, keep telling us things that we can do better because you know, if we want to be up there with Grace, we need to hear that stuff. Wall Zion and Brandon Ingram make most of the headlines. One of the stars of Sunday Naji Marshall, an undrafted player who rose through the ranks in the G league. He has a chance to play because of all the Pelicans' injuries and he's making the most of it. He scored 15 points against the Cavs and he was locked out defensively. Head coach Stan Van Gundy says the biggest thing he offers the Pelicans is that the energy is playing hard all the time, you know, and we go up and down in this department and Naji doesn't go up and down not, so that more than anything that's what I like about it. He puts the Pelicans in action in hours at the center of the smoothie king against the Sacramento Kings board at eight, we'll have some highlights coming up on the news at 10 a.m. tonight. Note for Republicans. Head coach Alvin Gentry is back in New Orleans. He is currently the Associate Head Coach of the Sacramento Kings. And it's a look at sports reports from home. I'm a fletcher, Mackel WDS You News.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be the focus of a new Netflix movie, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson enjoys tough love, and the Pels have a new, unsung star. the subjects. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be the focus of a new Netflix movie, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson enjoys tough love, and the Pels have a new, unsung star. WATCH the attached video clip for more on all of these local sporting topics.

