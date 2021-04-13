A few days ago, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid took the internet by storm when he featured in an ad that showed his side that people don’t know. In the ad, he was engaged in road rage and was seen shouting “IndiraNagar ka gunda hoon mai”. In no time, the ad became a topic of discussion. While the internet still hasn’t conquered the genius of advertising, the same company released an ad featuring Jackie Shroff.

In the latest commercial featuring Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, he can be seen taking zumba classes. Dressed in multi-colored workout clothes, Shroff can be seen zumba with a group of women.

Sharing the ad, Jackie Shroff wrote: “Atirikt zumba”.

Jackie Shroff’s friend and actor Anil Kapoor retweeted the tweet and wondered how Shroff had passed the auditions. “How did you pass the auditions?” How did he.

