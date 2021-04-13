Sony invests $ 200 million in epic games





7:45 am PDT 04/13/2021



through



Georg Szalai



The company behind “ Fortnite ” said the new funding valued it at $ 28.7 billion.

Sony Group made another $ 200 million investment in Epic Games, the developer ofFortniteand the Unreal Engine is increasingly used in Hollywood production, as part of a billion dollar funding round for the company. Epic said the new funding valued it at $ 28.7 billion. He added that the company “continues to have only one class of common shares outstanding and CEO Tim Sweeney remains the majority shareholder of the company.” The deal comes after Sony acquired a $ 250 million minority stake in Epic Games last year. Sony “has made an additional strategic investment of US $ 200 million in Epic through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America,” the conglomerate said in a regulatory filing. “By strengthening the already close relationship between the two companies through this additional investment, Sony will further encourage the efforts of the Sony Group business to explore opportunities for collaboration leading to the creation of new value and will strive to accelerate the expansion. commercial in the field of entertainment. And the company emphasized, “This additional investment is not expected to have a material impact on Sonys’ consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022.” Other investors in Epics ‘new fundraising round include Appaloosa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Ontario teachers, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Park West, KKR, AllianceBernstein, Altimeter, Franklin Templeton and Luxor Capital. “We are grateful to our new and existing investors who support our vision for Epic and the Metaverse,” said Sweeney. “Their investment will help accelerate our work to create connected social experiences by Fortnite, Rocket league and Fall guys, while empowering game developers and creators with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services, and Epic Games Store. “ “Epic continues to deliver groundbreaking experiences through its line of cutting-edge technologies that support creators in games and the digital entertainment industry,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Sony Group President and CEO. “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration to bring new entertainment experiences to people around the world. I firmly believe this aligns with our goal of filling the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology.”







