Hollywood Reporter names UNCSA costume program among top 10 in the world





The School of Design & Production’s costume design program is among the Top 10 of its kind in the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The program has been in the Top 10 since the list started in 2018. This year, Wig and Makeup Design, another D&P program, was also cited. The Hollywood Reporter consulted with costume designers and faculty to choose the top 10 schools based on curriculum, after-school programs, class size, reputation, alumni success, and networking opportunities. It is a testament to the enduring strength of the rigorous and relevant training offered at UNCSA that our school is placed on important industry lists like this year after year, said Chancellor Brian Cole. I am especially happy that we continue to be recognized this year, when our faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to maintain the same high level of education despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic, and our students have worked so hard to stay. safe and continue their in-person training. Lizzie Lovett designed costumes for Le Inglesi (The English Woman) presented in February by AJ Fletcher Opera Institute. / Photo: Peter Mueller The article notes that UNCSA has responded to the pandemic with a mix of live-broadcast and socially distant events, allowing students to participate in a variety of theater, dance, music and opera programs. He also quotes Costume Design Program Co-Director Bill Brewer: We add new course content and explore new course offerings every year, focusing on industry trends and technological advancements. The article quoted alumni of the costume design program, Paul Tazewell (Harriet, Hamilton) and Margaret Robbs (Homeland). Michael Kelley, Dean of the School of Design & Production and alumnus of the Stage Design program, said: I am never surprised but always honored to see our costume program included on this list of excellent programs around the world. . Our incredible faculty has persisted in providing high quality education and hands-on opportunities this year despite the significant challenges imposed by COVID-19. I am also delighted to see our wonderful wig and makeup design program get the recognition it deserves. D&P offers undergraduate degrees in costume design and technology (combined) and graduate degrees specializing in costume design or costume technology. The school also offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in wig and makeup design. The School of Design & Production’s costume design program has been ranked in the Global Top 10 by The Hollywood Reporter since the annual list began in 2018. / Photo: David Hillegas In addition to Brewer, who has designed numerous stage productions, projects for PBS and was a designer for Lucasfilm, the current costume design and technology faculty includes Pam Knourek, co-director, whose television and film credits include Field of Dreams, Sleeping With the Enemy, House of Cards and Betsys Wedding; former student Michael Sharpe, who was an assistant costume designer on the television shows Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones; and former Kjersten Lester-Moratzka, who teaches costume technology and has experience as a principal clothier for the Santa Fe Opera and as a freelance clothier for Metropolitan Opera and Broadway productions. The Wig & Makeup program is led by director Holland Berson, former UNCSA and award-winning makeup and effects artist for films, photoshoots and special events, who also builds and shapes wigs for the cinema, theater, events and everyday use. The program also features faculty Christal Schanes, a UNCSA alumnus who was a seven-year full-time member of the hair and wigs department of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”, where she won an Emmy. Award for his work; and Elisa Acevedo Rogers, who has designed hair and makeup for film, television, Broadway and regional theater, opera and touring productions for 25 years. Contact media relations Get the best news, performances and stories from UNCSA alumni.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTERS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos