Paramount and Meadowview will reopen Thursday | Culture & Leisure





KANKAKEE Classic Cinemas will reopen all their cinemas on Thursday April 15. This includes the Paramount Theater and the Meadowview Theater, both located in Kankakee County. Tickets for the schedules of both theaters will be posted this afternoon. To buy tickets and check the screening times, visit classiccinemas.com and select Paramount or Meadowview. Prior to the pandemic shutdown, revisions and expansions were being implemented in the Meadowview Theater. Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson said he was eager to share these renovations with the public when the Daily Journal spoke to him last month. Meadowview now has seven recently renovated auditoriums. Auditoriums 1 and 2 have been transformed into a single enlarged auditorium with a 60-foot-wide screen, immersive sound and ultra-high contrast laser projection. In addition, all seats are now heated recliners, according to Johnson. Paramount now, too, has heated recliners to give moviegoers options for different levels of comfort. The heat can be adjusted as needed. From top to bottom, everything is new and exciting [Meadowview]Johnson said. So many seats, screens and product availability, I think people are going to be blown away by the freshness. The new projection system is called a premium large format in the entertainment industry, and this is where the major opening blockbusters will be shown. It has 24 channels of sound rather than stereo, which has two channels. Additionally, Classic Cinemas raised the light level on all screenings above the industry standard, Johnson said. All images are crystal clear, bright and as they should be seen, Johnson said. So were very excited. Johnson acknowledged that most cinemas have already opened and Classic Cinemas applauds their efforts to do so safely. However, he said the company wanted to wait until there was a glimmer of new, consistent releases and an increase in the number of people vaccinated. We were hoping to do so before the first anniversary of the shutdown in March, Johnson said. We think the numbers look really good, the vaccines are good, the product is starting to look better, it seems the time is right. Health and safety measures have been put in place to help with the reopening. Classic Cinemas plans to have limited seating (auditorium capacity will be limited to 50% with a ceiling of 50 people according to state guidelines), distance between groups, increased service, health exams employees, improved air quality and improved sanitation. Theaters are asking moviegoers the following: stay home if you or others you have dated have been sick with COVID-19; wear a mask unless you eat and drink in the auditorium; follow billboards and physical distance marks; consider purchasing tickets online; and use contactless payment in the cinema when possible. I couldn’t wait to see everyone come back when they feel comfortable and ready for them, Johnson said. Health and safety measures as well as a list of theater locations are detailed in more detail on classiccinemas.com. The Paramount Theater is located at 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The Meadowview Theater is located at 55 Meadowview Center, Kankakee.

