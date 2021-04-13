Bolly Buzz: Bollywood celebrates Gudi Padwa, Internet users find Karisma Kapoor lookalike | Hindi movie news





From stars sending New Year’s greetings to everyone on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Baisakhi to Mandira Bedi and Krishna Shroff shutting down trolls, netizens finding Karisma Kapoors lookalike from Pakistan and more, here are today’s headlines by Bolly Bully- your unusual mix of gossip and news. As today marked the start of the Hindu New Year, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut and many more took to their social media handles to send their warm greetings and best wishes to all their fans and friends. While Kangana and Kajol shared their wishes in their traditional best, southern stars Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR also amplified the excitement in cyberspace with movie posters by Radhe Shyam and RRR respectively. Sara Ali treated fans with her stunning photos and videos of Gulmarg. She shared glimpses of herself spending the time of her life with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as jaw-dropping photos of snow-capped mountains and hilarious goody videos. Meanwhile, the internet has found the lookalike Karisma Kapoors, Heena from Pakistan, which has now gone viral on social media. Netizens continue to claim her spitting resemblance to the actress as she recreates iconic Karismas songs and scenes from movies like ‘Raja Hindustani’ and ‘Coolie No 1’.

Recently, some Internet users made fun of Mandira Bedi by asking “from which slum center she adopted her daughter.” At that, the actor hit back at the troll and said, “People like this need a special mention … You got my attention, you shit.” “He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which is certainly not his name because patients like this are also the biggest cowards, who only know how to jerk off behind the shield of anonymity that she has.” then added. Likewise, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff got a fitting response to a troll who left a nasty comment on her latest bikini pics reading, Madame aapka bhai Tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte Kya. Soon after, Krishna replied, Sir, thank you very much for your concern, but you can kindly f ** k off. Thank you. Someone translated my message for the guy. Screenplay by: Karen Pereira



Voice over by: Shirley Thachil



Edited by: Jayesh Patel

