Women in Cinema Study Highlights Ageism Concerns in Hollywood





A new movie industry The analysis found that the percentage of women as main characters and in speaking roles increased between 2019 and 2020, although ageism in Hollywood is still pervasive. This is according to the annual “It’s a Man’s (Celluloid) World” report by Martha lauzen, Executive Director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. “We see a handful of mature female actresses and assume ageism has gone down in Hollywood. But unless your last name is Streep or McDormand, chances are you don’t work much in the movies. “Lauzen said in a statement accompanying the report. “The tendency to feature younger female characters in films emphasizes the value of their youth and appearance at the expense of allowing women to age in positions of personal and professional power.” The percentage of major female characters in films last year increased from 37% in 2019 to 38% in 2020. Those in speaking roles have increased from 34% in 2019 to 36% in 2020. Despite these increases, the The percentage of female protagonists in films has dropped from 40% in 2019 to just 29% in 2020, after this metric has increased over the past two years. Overall, female characters were younger than men, according to the study. While most of the female characters were between 20 and 30 years old, most of the men were between 30 and 40 years old. In case you missed:Percentage of women working as directors and producers hasn’t changed much in 20 years, report says The percentage of female characters in their thirties was 29% compared to 16% in their forties. The percentage of male characters in their 30s was 31% and only dropped to 28% in their 40s. Ten percent of last year’s films included male characters aged 60 and over; only 6% included female characters aged 60 and over. Each iteration of the study for over a decade has revealed that female characters are much younger than men. The study looked at more than 1,700 characters among the top 100 grossing films in 2020. While the last year saw a lack of theatrical releases due to the pandemic, Lauzen told USA TODAY that the study has approached data this way since 2002 and chose to stay consistent. Have you seen?Women directors triumph in Oscar nominations, but why is “ Judas ” the only black-led film in the best image race? Breaking the numbers down further in terms of race and ethnicity, the number of black women in speaking roles fell from 20% in 2019 to 17% in 2020. The representation of Asian women also fell, from 7%. in 2019 to 6% in 2020. Latinas, this number increased from 5% in 2019 to 6% in 2020. The report follows a behind-the-scenes analysis of women in theaters released late last year, which showed the percentage of women working on top-grossing films hadn’t changed much over the past two years. decades, despite the commitment to change the industry. Overall, the percentage of female directors, writers, executive producers, producers, filmmakers on the staff of top-grossing films was 21% in 2019, up from 17% in 1998.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos