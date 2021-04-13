Sebastian Stan discusses sex scenes in romantic drama “Monday” | Entertainment

For viewers who follow a regular diet of superhero movies, Sebastian Stan is Sergeant James Buchanan Barnes, or Bucky Barnes, or the Winter Soldier. They all have the same character. For viewers who watch all kinds of movies and manage to fit into a few TV series, Stan is someone who regularly plays in a variety of roles.
If you blinked you might have missed him in “Rachel Getting Married”, but he played a big role in “Hot Tub Time Machine”, his Carter Baizen was a recurring character in “Gossip Girl”, he has stolen countless scenes as lost husband Jeff Gillooly in “I, Tonya”, and he currently plays Bucky Barnes in the television series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.
Stan, 38, originally from Romania and longtime New Yorker, also stars opposite Denise Gough in the upcoming romantic drama “Monday”. He plays Mickey, an American expatriate living in Athens with no other intention than to have fun and take each day as it comes. Stan spoke about the film by phone from Los Angeles.
Q: What prompted you to get the script for “Monday”?
A: My agent sent it to me. I had also watched the movie “Suntan” by the same director, Argyris Papadimitropoulos, and I loved the themes and the story and the way he shot it and how sassy the movie was. I loved the idea of making a very raw and honest film.
Q: Do you remember the reactions you had when you first read the “Monday” scenario?
A: I had questions when I got the script, but I knew the script was just a starting point. When the actors got together, we improvised and collaborated, and then some things were rewritten. We knew all the “missing things” were going to show up.
Q: Mickey is a difficult character to pin down. It’s almost like the filmmakers and maybe even you don’t want to fully reveal what made him tick. Talk to him.
A: I think there is one aspect, especially in men, where they still suffer from this Peter Pan syndrome, where they shy away from real life challenges. Mickey is one of those guys. Whether you hate him for it or kiss him for it, he’s one of those guys who decided, “My life will be about the moment.” I will live the moment as much as possible. I will take advantage of this experience. I feel free in this country, he kissed me, I have a second chance. “He’s someone who has a lot of demons to deal with, and as we’ll learn, the more you run away from this stuff, the more life ends up putting a wall in front of you to run into you.
Q: I have to ask about the sex scenes. There are a lot of them, and they’re hot, but never explicit. Are they as notoriously difficult to play as so many actors are saying?
A: They are uncomfortable for many reasons. First, you’ve got a whole bunch of people standing there looking at you as you do it. Then the scenes have to be very meticulously choreographed. Moreover, you want to have the right partner with you, so that you can have confidence and communication. You know, “Are you okay? Are you okay?” The truth is, it’s actually a very mechanical choreographed thing, and it’s really hard to make it seem like it’s just happening in the moment, when it’s anything but! I think the reason there are so many of these scenes in this movie is that the initial primal attraction between the two is really what keeps them together. But you can only run away from the issues and help them with sex for such a long time, until you finally have to face the music. This is kind of what the film explores.
Q: I think another reason these scenes worked is that throughout the movie you and Denise share the magic of screen chemistry. Is that some kind of silly thing or did you work on the relationships between the characters during rehearsals?
A: Denise and I had a kind of improvised reading of scenes together in New York when she was playing a play there. It gave us an idea of how it would be. And we got to Romania (where it was made) about three weeks before filming started. We’ve been to a lot of dinners with our manager, and we’ve even taken a road trip. We’ve talked a lot about relationships and our experiences, things we’ve learned, things we’ve failed at, things we’ve done well. It becomes a much more collaborative process when you create a movie like this. And all of that helps get things onscreen when we finally shoot.
Q: One last question. I have never seen “Hot Tub Time Machine”. Should i?
“Monday” opens in select theaters and premieres on VOD on April 16.