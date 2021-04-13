Simpsons actor Hank Azaria wants to apologize to every Indian for Apu portrayal FOX23 News





More than a year later give up the role From The Simpsons character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, actor Hank Azaria wonders how to make amends for the literal and figurative roles he played in perpetuating a negative stereotype. I really apologize, Azaria said, during Monday’s episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. To strangers, Apu is an American-Indian character with a thick accent, who operates the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store in the fictional town of Springfield. Azaria, who is white, had voiced the character since her debut in 1990. >> Read more new trends Azaria stepped down as the longtime character from the animated series in January 2020, three years after Brooklyn comedian Hari Kondabolu released his documentary, The Problem with Apu. In the film, Kondabolu argued that Apus’ accent, profession, arranged marriage, and big family all reinforce negative stereotypes, The Washington Post reported. It is important. I apologize for helping to create and participating in this. Part of me feels like I have to go and see all the Indians in this country and apologize personally. And sometimes I do, Azaria said during the podcast. He also explained that it took several seminars and a lot of time to understand why the character was problematic before stepping down, according to Hollywood journalist. Azaria said a 17-year-old from her son’s school, who had never really watched the show, provided one of the most emotional interactions during this self-report period. (Apu is) practically an insult at this point. All he knows is that this is how his people are thought and portrayed by many people in this country, Azaria recalled, noting that the boy with tears in his eyes asked the actor. to tell Hollywood writers what they do matter and impact people’s lives, THR reported. This is not to congratulate me on the answer, as I play a big part in creating the problem to begin with. So nothing removes that except maybe an amendment over time that I’m trying to make, Azaria said of Kondabolus’ praise for the cast’s change of mind. Azaria still voices several Simpsons characters, including bar owner Moe Szyslak and Chef Wiggum, but he has become a major supporter of the cast of actors of color to voice characters of color, CNN reported. In 2020, black actor Alex Dsert succeeded Azaria as the voice of The Simpsons Black character Carl Carlson, the network reported.







