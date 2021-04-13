What to expect when Universal Studios Hollywood reopens this week – Daily News

Universal Studios Hollywood will return this week with the dark new ride of Secret Life of Pets, the revamped Jurassic World water ride and favorites like Harry Potter and The Forbidden Journey and the Studio Tour after a year-long shutdown against the coronavirus.

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen on Friday April 16 after more than a year of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual and seasonal pass holders can return to the park on certain dates during special bonus days from Thursday April 15 through May 16.

Universal Studios Hollywood and other California theme parks have been closed since March 2020 under state-issued COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines and have been allowed to reopen with rides and attractions the 1st of April.

Universal began technical soft-opening rehearsals with rides and attractions during the Taste of Universal food festival that wrapped up on Sunday, April 11.

Theme park tickets and advance reservations limited to California residents only will only be available online on the Universal website. Visitors must have a valid California zip code when purchasing tickets. No tickets will be sold at the front door due to the state’s COVID-19 warrants.

Season pass holders who tried to make reservations from April 5 encountered technical difficulties which Universal says have now been resolved. One-day admission tickets to the Universal Theme Park went on sale April 8 to the general public. Day visitors, pass holders, and those with unused tickets are all required to make reservations online in advance.

Due to state restrictions, Universal could occasionally reach capacity and be forced to close park gates until sufficient numbers of visitors depart.

California theme parks were allowed to reopen on April 1 at reduced capacity with rides and attractions provided the counties in which they reside achieve Red / Substantial Risk Level 2 status in the updated Master Plan of Gavin Newsoms for a more secure economy.

As of April 1, California theme parks could reopen at 15% attendance capacity in red / substantial level 2, 25% capacity in orange / moderate 3 level, and 35% in yellow / level 4. least restrictive minimum. Los Angeles The county that is home to Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain has been upgraded to the least restrictive orange level.

Magic Mountain in Valencia, Legoland California in Carlsbad and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo reopened on April 1. SeaWorld San Diego reopened on Monday, April 12. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim will return on April 30. Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park will reopen to pass holders on May 6 and to the general public on May 21. Californias Great America in Santa Clara will return on May 22.

What is the maximum capacity of Universal Studios Hollywood? Officials won’t say it, but the park attracted around 9.2 million visitors in 2019, according to Themed Entertainment Association / AECOM. This means that the park attracts around 25,000 visitors per day.

The maximum capacity of Universal Studios Hollywood is approximately 21,000 visitors, according to the Park Database, which collects data on the attractions industry. Universal could accommodate about 6,000 visitors at 25% capacity and just under 9,000 at 35% capacity, according to park database estimates.

Universal visitors will be greeted by a new arrival procedure. Temperature checks will take place inside the Jurassic parking structure before the security checkpoint. Inside the park, COVID-19 health and safety reminders will be visible everywhere you look.

Universal Studios Hollywood will follow the now-familiar new standard of COVID-19 health and safety protocols with limited capacity, required masks, temperature controls, social distancing, improved sanitization, and contactless payments.

Masks will be required throughout the tour, including during rides, queues, shows, character photo ops, and the Studio Tour.

The reopening of the Hollywood theme park will feature the start of the new dark ride Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash with the addition of an animatronic Indominus Rex dinosaur on the Jurassic World water ride. Most of the rides will reopen with the park while some will return at a later date due to government restrictions.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Transformers 3-D dark rides, Revenge of the Mummy and Flight of the Hippogriff roller coasters, Silly Swirly Fun spinning ride, Universals Animal Actors show and Fast & Furious Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D attractions on the Studio Tour will open upon return from the park.

Select rides and attractions including Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Simpsons ride, WaterWorld stunt show, and Dreamworks Theater will reopen later this summer. Set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Ollivanders wand pairing experience, the Three Wizards stage show, and the Frog Choir performance will also return at a later date.

Indoor rides will use already existing outdoor queues to meet social distancing mandates. Universal will modify the loading patterns of transport vehicles to create a physical distance between the parts.

Runners who lose their masks will receive new ones and the park will sell themed masks. Universal employees will distribute 3D glasses for the rides and clean them between each use.

Universal Express frontline passes will be sold online in advance. Single rider lines will not be available as directed by the state.

Despite the limited crowd capacity, expect socially distant lines to appear much longer than normal. Frequent disinfection of the rides will likely slow down loading and increase waiting times.

Socially distant character get-togethers will be available throughout the park.

Mobile food and drink ordering will not be available. Additional tables have been set up throughout the park to facilitate increased alfresco dining. Visitors can remove their masks to eat and drink in designated dining rooms. Sipping, snacking and strolling will be prohibited.

Capacity will be limited in stores. All points of sale will be open, but hours may vary.