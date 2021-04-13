Bollywood: famous actor says he has ‘surrendered to God’





An hour ago Image quote, Saqib Khan / Insta Bollywood superstar Saqib Khan announced Thursday that he will be stepping down from the theater due to Islam. The actor explained his decision in a lengthy post on his Instagram page, claiming he had opportunities on the table to act but would no longer agree to appear in other acting films. He looked at it from several angles and tried to convince his fans that there were no flaws in the movement, which surprised a lot of people. “From what I have seen so far in Mumbai, it is very difficult to live with but I can say with joy that in a short time I reached a good level and gained a lot of fans”, did he declare. Khan. He stressed that the decision was not made under pressure from him not to get an acting job. “Sometimes I would cross the border (religious barrier) and commit acts against my Islamic ideology,” he added. “I used to pray during the five hours of prayer but sometimes I was missing something and the relationship between me and Allah was not good. So now I surrender completely to Allah SWT. ” Image quote, Saqib Khan / Insta Photo caption, Saqib Khan said he did not make this decision due to unemployment “I ask God for forgiveness and I hope he accepts my wishes.” He cited Quranic verses in a post on Instagram and also accompanied by a photo of him holding a Quran. Khan ended his essay by apologizing to people who were upset by his decision “whether she is intentionally upset or offended.” This is not the first time that some Bollywood stars have announced that they are quitting their careers because of Islam. Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan recently announced their withdrawal from the film, claiming they are in the service of Islam.

