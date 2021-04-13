Entertainment
Catherine Zeta-Jones on whether her kids are going to get into the theater
Catherine Zeta-Jones says her children decided to start the family business.
The Chicago star, who joined the Fox series Prodigal Son, has two children with husband Michael Douglas, including son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17. .
The journey I have had as an actor has been amazing, so I can only encourage them to do what they love. They are both extremely bright and both study history and politics. And they get their brains out of me, she said Tuesday at 3 AM TODAY, making her laugh.
But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say: You know, maybe you should be thinking about another career, but we saw how passionate they are about the job. They know what fame is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that. But their passion is acting like a profession and they did all the drama camps … My kids went to summer camp every year, to the drama camp with all the Broadway kids, and did really well. , I must say .
As successful as Zeta-Jones, 51, and Douglas, 76, have been in their careers, they’ve each won at least one Oscar, she knows there are certain pitfalls that come with being in the theater, especially when your family is already established in show business.
She said she had developed a passion in her native Wales, but had no parents on the pitch, as Douglas is part of a dynasty of actors, which includes Father Kirk and his mother, who also acted.
He is able to share with them what it means because I don’t know what it means. The Michaels experiment was, it’s a hard act to follow when your fathers Spartacus, she said.
And, in a way, you would think that there are so many doors open for people to go into the same business as their parents, but, in fact, you really have to prove yourself more, and that is. difficult to compare.
Zeta-Jones says despite the warnings, their children remain focused.
And so they’ve had this chat and they’re still not discouraged, so I just guess it’s in the cards and I’m very excited to see whatever trip they’re going to take, she says.
Douglas and Zeta-Jones celebrated their 20th birthday last year, and the time has certainly passed as the children have almost all grown up.
I can’t believe I have been married for 20 years. I can’t believe I have a son in college and my daughter is going to college next year, so it was a bit of empty nesters, she says.
And while Zeta-Jones and Douglas spent two decades married, there’s another man who captured her heart: TODAYs owns Al Roker!
She said she referred to him as my boyfriend Al and that Douglas was involved in the act as well.
When I first started living in New York and was watching the show, I walked into the living room. What are you doing, honey? I go, looking at my boyfriend Al, she said, as Al, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer burst out laughing.
Every time we see Al on TV now, he says, Oh, there’s your boyfriend, Al.
