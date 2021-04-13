Bollywood, TV to Shut Down as Maha Government Announces New Restrictions Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Bollywood and television shoots in Maharashtra will be halted from Wednesday evening, the Maha government said on Tuesday, as part of new guidelines issued to try to quell the rise of COVID-19. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said new restrictions will be implemented in the state from April 14 at 8 p.m. until May 1 at 7 a.m.

The new film and television order is part of a 17 page order, titled Break The Chain guidelines, which stipulates that all filming, television and commercials will be suspended for the aforementioned period. Until this order, filming in the state operated with restrictions such as avoiding filming scenes with large crowds or background dancers and no filming during the weekend lockdown. .

Movies like Shah Rukh Khan star Pathan, Salman Khan directed Tiger 3, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye were running with these restrictions.

TV producer JD Majethia, whose Wagle Ki Duniya airs on SAB TV, told indianexpress.com that while he and his members of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council support the government in its struggle, they will approach the CM to allow filming to continue. with more stringent measures.

“We support the government and the new rules. We just got the 17 page order and are figuring out a way. Even the last time, we resumed filming with all safety precautions in mind. We will approach the CM and discuss if we can work because I have always thought that people in the industry are frontline warriors as well as we give a job and we also entertain a lot of it. However, if nothing works, we will have to accept it and wait for things to calm down, ”said Majethia.

West India Film Workers Federation President BN Tiwari said filming should continue because he did not believe they were contributing to the peak of COVID-19.

“We will approach the government because we don’t think the shooting caused the peak. We have followed all protocols and if allowed we will maintain stricter rules. We have already ramped up the testing and can also start creating a bio bubble if needed. We are open to suggestions and rules, but the work must continue. “

When asked if the organization plans to support Daily Bets, which would be out of work for more than 15 days, he said: “We just got the order and we are still discussing how things are going. pass. I’ll call Salman Khan tomorrow because he’s the only one who can get us out. Ramadan begins and he can do his good deeds and by being the savior he always has been.

Many filmmakers were waiting for the Maharashtra government’s call for an alleged lockdown in order to decide the future of their current productions. Earlier this week, when indianexpress.com contacted director Anees Bazmee about the possibility of returning to the floors with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the main star Kartik Aaryan had recovered from the coronavirus, he said: “Like everyone in industry, I am also part of the waiting and monitoring game. If the lockdown occurs, it will be for everyone. Otherwise, we will continue filming. “

Film and television shooting in the country was first halted in 2020 after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March. After an interval of more than six months, popular TV shows resumed filming and gradually film productions followed. Following the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, the government of Maharashtra previously announced the closure of cinemas, causing distress for the exhibition industry as many big films are planning to release in the coming months. .

(With contributions from Sana Farzeen)