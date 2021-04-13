Actor Jaleel White and 710 Labs launch a new Purple Urkle

For more than a decade, friends and strangers around the world have asked actor Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel on the hit family sitcom ABC. Family matters, the same questions during runs at the dispensary, or even sent him pictures of his likeness on rolling platters and trucker hats:

“Are you doing Purple Urkle?” Is this your weed? Where can I find Urkle, Urkel? “

The answer? April 20 in stores across California, thanks to White’s new collaboration with award-winning brand 710 Labs. Together, they are abandoning Its PurpL, a line of exclusively purple cultivars selected from the best breeders the United States has to offer.

The first range of PurpL offers:

Live elite cultivars grown in soil come packaged as eighths, pre-roll mini-wraps, and disposable live resin vape pens.

No boo-boo: Urkel has Urkle. (Courtesy of Its PurpL)

Show stealer actor inspires purple

The dispensaries weren’t even there when the Family matters The actor made his debut and remembered himself in ’90s pop culture.

But Purple cannabis strains were on the rise at the time, and White’s endearing, uncoordinated character inspired the name of a purple strain known to zap bodily pain, and perhaps a bit of eye coordination as well. -hand: Purple Urkle.

Related Happy as Purple Punch: a genealogy of the Purps family

White is no stranger to toking, he says. He began to seriously consider a foray into cannabis about six years ago, when Proposition 64 in California was on the next state ballot and Colorado had already taken the plunge. He had received many offers in the past, but none of them felt “right” or willing to portray White’s cross identity as a foodie.

Simply put: Urkel couldn’t put out the weed; ie “boof”, “bammer” or “boo-boo”.

“The character’s legacy just took on a life of its own,” White tells Leafly. “I have been associated with something, a respected and well-known cannabis avenue. My criterion was, ‘I can’t do this and make an effortless boo-boo offering.’ “

Two stars collide

The stars aligned two years ago, when White found himself sitting next to first-class hash maker Brad Melshenker, CEO of 710 Labs, on an airplane flight. Melshenker liked White’s shoes. Kevin Costner was there.

Then it happened again! Two random flights together. White and Melshenker have gone from one-stop friends to something more. They were smoking weed and hanging out.

“We have never been a brand that made deals with celebrities because our goal has always been quality over everything,” says Melshenker. “Her PurpL was created thanks to the conversations we had while smoking this beautiful plant.”

Working through a pandemic, the duo picked purples and came up with the branding. The entire flower is cultivated, extracted and designed by none other than 710 Labs itself, winner of countless awards.

“The purpose of the cannabis plant is to bring people together and to heal. We are both committed for the long term, ”says Melshenker.

Her PurpL is ready for her close-up

Its graffiti-esque PurpL logo evokes cone joints and tendrils of smoke, in addition to a slightly triggered version of White’s teenage mug. There may or may not be waffle irons as well.

The brand’s Instagram is currently peppered with intriguing pieces, like purple sushi or ice cream candy, in the hopes that Purp lovers can appreciate how PurpL products fit into their lifestyle, or at least to their favorite dish.

“At this point, you know, I smoked a lot and smoked a lot,” White says, laughing. “It’s an enhancer of your meal, no different than a glass of wine. It doesn’t define my life, but at the same time it’s a huge part in a brand that I have now established.

Rather than trying to get into the game as OG, White presents Its PurpL as “a lifestyle brand that celebrates adventure and food, and what’s going to make adventure better and better.” food more than a bomb weed? ”





Besides wet buds and terpy pens, White is also keen to use this new platform to advocate for greater diversity and the stigma of what he calls a ‘no-breed plant’, after a year that laid bare all systemic barriers and legislation that can enter and participate in cannabis spaces.

Release is slated for 4/20 on the online platform Next Level, with limited units in store at Berner on Haight.

“I was on the cover of cereal boxes. I had my own doll. I had pajamas, sleeping bags, all kinds of different things. But that’s the one here, because of what it represents culturally and the changes that are going on to legalize and fix things, ”White says. “I hope to be seen as someone who was, you know, a bit of a pioneer. And I say it humbly, because it takes a team to make something like this happen.

Amelia williams Freelance cannabis journalist Amelia Williams is a longtime budtender and graduate of the San Francisco State University Journalism Program. Williams has contributed to the San Francisco Chronicle’s GreenState, MG Magazine, Culture Magazine, Cannabis Now and is the author of the Barbary Coast Dispensary Bud Blog. See articles by Amelia Williams

