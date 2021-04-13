‘Crip Camp’: Judy Heumann reflects on councilor days





The disability rights activist also explains how the Oscar-nominated documentary captures the significance of Camp Jened in the 1970s.

Judy Heumann’s work on disability rights spanned decades and helped pave the way for the historic Americans With Disabilities Act. But for some Netflix subscribers, their first introduction to the activist was as a 20-year-old camp counselor in the 1970s, leading a discussion about veal or lasagna dinner options. In James LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham’s Camp Crip, Heumann is considered one of the counselors at Camp Jened, a summer camp in New York City for teens with disabilities. Her tenure at Jened preceded her founding Disabled in Action and her position as Special Advisor on International Disability Rights for the U.S. Department of State. How did it feel to see yourself as a camp counselor again? When I first saw him, I was really laughing. Obviously that brought me back to camp, but seeing me, now that I’m 73, when I was 21, it’s funny. But a lot of people who have seen the movie and who know me say, “You haven’t changed a bit.” (Laughs.) How did the doc grasp the importance of Camp Jened at this time? One of the takeaways for many people who watched the movie was how much time people spent listening to each other and how much it was something that was appreciated. The other important aspect of the film is that it doesn’t stop at the camp. It is moving forward so that people can clearly understand some of the events that took place between 71 and when they stopped collecting footage. The film itself, if it had been just footage of the camp, would have been a very interesting film. But it’s a dynamic movie because not only does it keep moving forward, but it leaves you feeling like there’s still a long way to go. What considerations do you think filmmakers or Hollywood in general should take into account when telling stories about disability? They need to talk to people with disabilities. They need to bring people with disabilities to the table in developing their materials, and they need to hire people with disabilities for some or all aspects of the job. At the end of the day, it’s not just about seeing more Camp Crips and more disability films, but it’s also really about understanding that people with disabilities, both on and off sets, have a lot to contribute around disability, but also in general. Being able to see people from diverse backgrounds, including people with disabilities of different racial backgrounds with different disabilities, both visible and invisible, allows people to understand who we are and how we are part of the whole. Interview edited for length and clarity. This story appears in the April 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







