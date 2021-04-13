Falcon & Winter Soldier producer teases more Isaiah Bradley in MCU

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier producer Nate Moore teases more Isaiah Bradley in the future after The Super Soldier’s brief appearance.

The Falcon and the Winter SoldierProducer Nate Moore has teased more Isaiah Bradley appearances in the MCU. Episode two, “The Star-Spangled Man,” uncovered a dark chapter in the MCU’s past and added another layer to the history of Super Soldiers in the universe. Isaiah Bradley, played by Carl Lumbly, turned out to be another Super Solider created by the US government, whose legacy was hidden. He had even crossed paths with Bucky when he was the Winter Soldier and was the person responsible for ripping his cyborg arm off.

Bucky introduces Sam Wilson to Isaiah Bradley in the hopes that Bradley could help him and Sam take on the Flag Smashers, who at this point were recently discovered to have taken the Super Soldier serum themselves. What Bucky doesn’t realize is how much it will affect Sam knowing that there was a black super soldier fighting for the US government whose allegiance to his country was used against him. This only strengthens Sam’s position by letting go of Steve Rogers’ shield and adds a complicated layer to the history of the MCU.

While Lumbly’s scene was short, it looks like fans may not have seen the last of him yet. Moore tellsVanity Fair is still watchingpodcast that Bradley will likely reappear in the MCU at some point. By giving him more agency than he got in the comics, TheFalcon and the Winter Soldierhighlights the very important part of Isaiah Bradley in Marvel history, a role that will not go unexplored. Moore says showrunner Malcolm Spellman argued for Bradley’s conclusion and served as a vehicle to advance a lot of Sam’s subconscious feelings.

Isaiah Bradley in the MCU version, which Carl Lumbly did a fantastic job on, is so much more vocal a participant in this conversation than he was in the books. Because he was a vegetable, and he was infantilized, and all power had been taken from him. Malcolm gave him the whole agency back, and now he’s a character who can actually have a conversation about the shows. And really weighs in on the things that I think are subconscious in Sams’ character, Isaiah manages to make them conscious, he manages to make them stand out. And I think he’s such an important character, and more to come, but I think that’s why the inclusion of Isaiah Bradley was so great. And again, all credit goes to Malcolm for really making the case for this.

Moore doesn’t say if Bradley will reappear in TheFalcon and the Winter Soldieror if he will appear in a future MCU project, but neither is out of the question. Isaiah Bradley’s introduction also served a sneaky introduction for another Young Avenger: Patriot. It is possible that Lumbly will appear alongside Elijah Richardson, the actor who plays Bradley’s grandson Eli Bradley. This could continue the conversations thatFalcon and the Winter Soldierhas on heritage and race in America.

With only six episodes,Falcon and the Winter Soldierflew over and Bradley’s brief appearance in episode two was almost too short to be fully appreciated. Moore’s tease that he might reappear will be a relief for fans hoping for a closer look at the complicated truth about Bradley.The Falcon and the Winter Soldierhas shown he’s not afraid to look into these things and hopefully this is a trend that continues in the MCU.

