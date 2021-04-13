Business to be an actor PART 3 – NoHo Arts District

This is the third part of my acting series focusing on responsibility. With Covid on us I have received requests to have this conversation so I am continuing this series.

In this month’s case of being an actor, PART 3, I’m talking about establishing personal accountability.

In case you missed the previous Business of Being an Actor series, here’s PART 1 – You Are a Business and PART 2 – Set Goals.

RESPONSIBILITY PARTNER

Yes, we feel so alone in our freelance journey, but your fellow actors are in the same situation. So find a partner and take the time to talk every day for 5 to 15 minutes (1/2 of the time with each person). On this call, you should tell your partner what you are going to do that day and report back the day before. In class, we say to stay at the time limit to keep on purpose. Keep your personal calls different. It’s like a date, set the time and stick to it. If you can’t commit to a 5- to 15-minute call every day for your career, you’ve got bigger problems – hence the next step.

Demons

Make a list of your demons. Write down all the things that are your problems and that are bothering you. We all have them; dark sides that tend to weaken us or cause us to fail. Most are feelings of low self-esteem due to original family issues. It’s a good idea to make the subconscious conscious, so make your list, your fears, your problems and your blockages. Write them down and watch them. Read them aloud and be honest with yourself. We are actors; sensitive, sensitive souls connected to the human experience, both good and less good. So go ahead, your fear of failure ”, fear of success, I’m too fat or not good-looking enough, I really have no talent, I’m lazy, I avoid confrontation, I can’t stand it. rejection

Once you’ve done all of that, get started. Put your goal list on your fridge or mirror, your action list on your desk or wherever you do business. Then take the list of demons and burn it! Yes, do a ritual and burn it, let them go. It is a ceremony where you can take responsibility, own the truth, and even laugh with yourself. Good luck and as I say in class this job can be the best job of your career.