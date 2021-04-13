UNITE HERE Local 11 urges Hollywood Award Circuit to boycott Chateau Marmont





ANGELS–(BUSINESS WIRE) – California’s largest hospitality workers union sent a letter asking presidents of awards organizations to make public statements asking their attendees and affiliates not to frequent the Chateau Marmont during the upcoming awards season and to stand alongside its dismissed workers by boycotting the hotel. In the letter, Kurt Petersen, co-chair of UNITE HERE Local 11, the union that supports sacked workers, said: We understand that Chateau Marmont holds a special place in Hollywood and we believe its employees deserve similar esteem. The Hollywood Awards Circuit’s demand to boycott the Chateau Marmont comes as the Oscars are set to take place in Los Angeles at the end of April. As someone who has served guests at events, more often than not after award nights, it would mean the world to me for those same shows to be with us in our fight for dignity and respect, said Keisha Banks, former event server at Château Marmont. Workers at Chateau Marmont announced boycott of their hotel last month, as dozens of workers and their allies caravanning outside the hotel. Workers are calling on the public to boycott the hotel until it demonstrates a commitment to upholding their years of service by rehiring them in accordance with their legal rights and ensuring that all workers, regardless of race, are their gender or background, feel treated with dignity and respect. In response to workers’ appeals, Hollywood celebrity Jane Fonda and Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarn signed the boycott. Other prominent actors who have pledged to boycott Chateau Marmont include Edie Falco, Lena Headey, Constance Zimmer, Nikki Bilderback, Thomas Sadoski and Alison Pill. Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello tweeted his support workers at the end of last week. A growing number of Hollywood and community leaders have also expressed their support for the Castle workers and their campaign for justice and accountability. This list includes SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and the Hollywood section of the National Organization for Women. It’s been over a year since Château Marmont laid off more than 200 of its workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving workers who had dedicated decades of their lives to the hotel without job security or care of health provided by the company. Since then, many hotel workers have spoken about their experiences working at the Hollywoods Playground, sparking concern among community leaders and a call for a boycott. Former worker Thomasina Gross filed a trial in January, alleging that she suffered racial discrimination and sexual harassment while working at the hotel. UNITE HERE Local 11 is a union representing more than 32,000 southern California and Arizona hospitality workers who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers and airports..







