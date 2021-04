Denise Gardner appointed head of the Board of Trustees of the Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago has appointed philanthropist, art collector and director of marketing Denise Gardner as chair of its board of directors. Gardner, who will succeed outgoing board chair Robert M. Levy in November, is the first woman, and the first African-American, to lead the Art Institute’s board of trustees. She is further believed to be the first black woman to head a major museum board in the United States. “It’s hard to avoid historical significance,” Gardner told the New York Times during a telephone interview. “It adds a sense of responsibility and pressure to succeed, and that suits me. I like to exceed expectations. “ A leader with his credentials is exactly what we need right now to take us into the future, ”Art Institute director James Rondeau told Time. “The experiences and perspectives she brings as a black woman so connected to the city of Chicago will be just a plus.” Gardner served on the museum’s board of trustees for fifteen years as a trustee and for five years in her current capacity as vice-president. She has long championed black artists and sought to make art and arts education accessible to underrepresented populations. “I really want people of all ages and walks of life to feel welcome at the museum, at their home at the museum, that they have a place and that there is something for them,” Gardner said. Chicago Tribune. “I look forward to helping the museum become even more of a cultural gathering place and a vibrant and leading institution in the city.” Former president of marketing firm Insights & Opportunities and co-founder of cosmetics maker Namaste Laboratories, Gardner has amassed a collection focused on black and female artists, including works by Frank Bowling, Nick Cave, Amy Sherald (of which she has was one of the early supporters), Carrie Mae Weems and Charles White. She and her husband, Gary, were the main individual sponsors of the Art Institute’s White 2018 retrospective. Gardner told the Time that Jetta Jones, the museum’s first black administrator, brought her to the Art Institute as a volunteer almost twenty-seven years ago. Jones died last weekend at the age of ninety-five. “I hope she knows what’s going on and I think she would have been thrilled,” Gardner said. “This job could have been his.” ALL IMAGES

