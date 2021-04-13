Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa 2021: Amitabh Bachchan in Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities send greetings to fans





On the occasion of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa, several celebrities took to social media to send their greetings to fans

April 13 marks a special day in India as it marks a different occasion across the country. While the North Indians celebrate it as Baisakhi, for Maharashtra it is Gudi Padwa which is the start of a new year and for the people of Karnataka and Telangana it is celebrated as Ugadi. On this special occasion, social networks are buzzing with greetings from various festivals around the world. In the midst of this, Bollywood celebrities also used their social media handles to send greetings to fans on the occasion of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa. Amitabh Bachchan took to the Twitter microblogging site and wrote, What a Blessed Day. Gudi padva on April 13, 2021. Baisakhi on April 13, 2021. First Navratra on April 13, 2021. Ugadi on April 13, 2021. Ramzan on April 13, 2021. Blessings from Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day. Filmmaker Karan Johar also tweeted pretty much the same and wished everyone good health. He wrote: On this auspicious day I pray for the good health of all … peace of mind and prosperity … great love always. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor shared a comeback video with Rishi Kapoor from one of their films in which they were seen romanticizing each other. She captioned the video as follows: On this auspicious day, I pray for everyone’s good health … peace of mind and prosperity … great love always. Akshay also tweeted about the party and wrote: 2078 Best wishes everyone for “Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078” Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu , Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all. Read also:Anushka Sharma Extends Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa’s Wishes to Fans; Urge everyone to stay indoors and stay safe Here’s a look at celebrity wishes for Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa: On this auspicious day, I pray for the good health of all … peace of mind and prosperity … great love always …pic.twitter.com/AdR3Qw8Iq4 Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2021 T 3873 – What a blessed day.

Gudi padva on April 13, 2021

Baisakhi on April 13, 2021

First Navratra on April 13, 2021

Ugadi on April 13, 2021

Ramzan on April 13, 2021. _Blessings of Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day._ Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2021 pic.twitter.com/MUY4LBZLqB Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 13, 2021 2078 My best wishes to all for “Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078” Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2021 pic.twitter.com/btRxXHD5t6 Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 13, 2021 X

