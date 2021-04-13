Taylor Swifts ‘fearless’ always had a mature message





Read: Taylor Swift also misses former Taylor Swift The most obvious reason for Swifts’ loyalty to the original Intrepid it’s business. In 2019, Scott Borchetta, CEO of his former label, sold the main recordings of his first six albums to Scooter Braun, a powerful talent manager with whom Swift clashed. Swift found the deal a betrayal and she took her dissatisfaction to social media. Braun has since resold the masters to a third party, but Swift continued with their plan to downgrade their old tracks by releasing new versions. Without fear (Taylors version) is the first album to come out of this effort. Fans, radio DJs, TV producers and anyone who wants to use old Swift songs now have a choice of versions to choose from. By refusing to substantially modify her music, Swift downplays the role of aesthetic preference in this decision. The question becomes: do you support the person who sings and writes the song you love, or do you support their enemies? More profoundly, however, Swift’s trade disputes put Intrepid in a new light and not in that tinted with gold of cover photo of new versions. For years, Swifts’ public narrative has been closely tied to Borchetta, the Nashville executive who signed Swift to her small indie label, Big Machine, when she was just 14. always said as the final song on Intrepid, the triumphant hymn David-beats-Goliath Change, was inspired by seeing Borchetta sobbing happily in the audience as she accepted an award at the Country Music Association Awards. Today, Swift portrays her former patron and mentor as a jerk for whom the term loyalty is clearly just a contractual concept, as she wrote in 2019. Swifts 2020’s revenge song, My Tears Ricochet, s ‘inspire Spitting borchetta. Fans can now chosen to hear the change as being about Swift’s post-Borchetta wins. But the experience of listening Without fear (Taylors version) isn’t quite hearing songs in a new context. It’s about really appreciating the context in which they were created by a teenage girl who over the last few years has grown a lot. In the 2020 documentary Miss Americana, Swift said she felt her psychology was frozen at the age she first became famous. Intrepid capture it time of this frost, when she was on the verge of success early in her career, but also began to understand the challenges of growing up, dating, and just existing in the public eye. It captured her, in other words, trying to figure out how to hold on to joy while defending herself against evil. Read: Taylor Swifts Adulthood Blues Intrepid can thus be heard as an album meditation on betrayal, a theme that complements its more blatant motif of infatuation. On almost every song, Swift sings about exposing her heart to someone who then cherishes that vulnerability (as on the spiky and gushing love story) or dishonours it (as on the mosh-through-the-pain delight. by Forever & Always). Unhappy endings appear more often than happy banjos suggest. It’s not a fairy tale, she sings on White Horse, a reality on an album full of fairytale scenes. Celebrating fantastic romantic comedy kisses in the rain, Romeo and Juliet foiling tragedy while also recounting romantic disappointments, Swift conveyed the mature notion that while dreams don’t always come true, they’re still worth it. to be dreamed of. This suspicious optimism, she explained in the liner notes, was the word intrepid meant for her.

