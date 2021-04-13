Jumping Jasper brings new entertainment for kids





Dubois County will have an indoor entertainment center in Jasper in mid-June. If things really bounce back, it could happen even sooner. Adrianne with the couple’s two children, Forrest, 4, and Vierrah Lynn, 8. When Adrianne and John Nyberg open Jumping Jasper at 21 South Clay Street (the purple building with the Jasper Sports Academy sign painted on it), they will have nine inflatable recreation houses, slides and obstacle courses available for daily enjoyment for all. ages. In addition, the 9,000 square foot building will have three special birthday rooms for private parties. And, based on public reaction, the Nybergs intend to continue to develop the fun new business. Adrianne and John are somewhat new to the area. Adrianne is from Bremerton, Wash., A ferry ride across from Seattle, and John is from Erie, Pennsylvania. The couple met while John, a Navy veteran, was stationed on a submarine based in Bangor, Washington. After being honorably released, they moved to southern Indiana to help care for John’s grandparents. John got a great job at Jasper Engines and they moved to Jasper in 2019. Adrianne plans to offer many inclusive options for children of all ages. This is a commercial photo of one of the structures she plans to add to the new center on Clay Street. Adrianne credits the idea of ​​bringing the area to an indoor bounce house due to a few factors. First of all, she and John were stationed in Virginia for a while. “In Virginia, you know, it’s consistently 80 to 100 degrees with 100% humidity,” said Adrianne, whose Pacific Northwest temperament doesn’t play well with the heat. “So you’re still trying to have fun with your kids, but go inside.” There were a lot of bounce houses inside where they lived in Virginia. “I loved going there with my kids,” she said. Then when they moved to Indiana the heat and humidity didn’t improve and Adrianne noticed that although indoor play facilities were in the area, they were only in Evansville and Washington. After many birthday parties at the Evansville Bounce House, she decided it was time to make a move to bring something to Jasper. “I was just wondering why I was going to so many birthday parties in Evansville when we should be doing this in Jasper,” Adrianne said. She also comes from a family of entrepreneurs. His father owned a fiber optic business and his mother operated a distillery for a while. “I saw them become entrepreneurs and support their community,” she explained. “And I think it will be rewarding to give something to this community.” With Jumping Jasper, Adrianne can’t wait to start helping families make great memories. “I look forward to being a part of this community and making people laugh and smile for years to come,” she said. You can follow Jumping Jasper’s progress on their Facebook page here.







