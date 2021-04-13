Earlier today, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly quarantined after some of the crew of Pathan tested positive for COVID-19. However, it turns out that there is no truth in the news. The team of Pathan who had started filming in Mumbai took a scheduled break for the past two days. The directors plan to start a new schedule for the film once the government of Maharashtra decides on the state’s lockdown after April 14.

The government of Maharashtra had informed that it would decide on the state’s lockdown due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and that it would come to a decision after April 14. Pathan crew members tested positive for the virus. Commenting on the same, a reliable commercial source revealed, YRF works in an extremely efficient biological bubble. Tests take place regularly on the sets and all members of the crew stay in a hotel. People who transport them from a tray to a hotel are also tested and accommodated in hotels. So if there is anyone who tests positive it will be before the start of the schedule and automatically eliminated from the crew.

With the lockdown looming in Mumbai, Pathan the crew had taken a two-day break anyway to assess the decision. It doesn’t make sense to start a new schedule and stop it. So if there’s no lockdown, the movie will pick up soon anyway, the source added.

Pathan is one of the most anticipated films. While there has been no official announcement on the film, it is known that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback to the big screen with the action-packed film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

