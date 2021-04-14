Despite appearances, 12% fewer homeless were on the streets of Hollywood this year

At a time when the proliferation of tent camps has made homelessness an increasingly serious reality in Los Angeles, a sign of hope has appeared in Hollywood, historically among areas loving people living on the fringes.

Last year, contrary to what many residents and homeless advocates perceived, the number of people sleeping on the streets of Hollywood fell 12%, reversing a multi-year upward trend.

That’s the conclusion of an unofficial tally of the unsheltered population led by a coalition of Hollywood businesses, churches and nonprofits who rallied to fill the void when this year’s tally in the county wide has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

the investigation, released Tuesday, found homelessness down 12% on average across the 40 census tracts that make up Hollywood and East Hollywood. But the change has been markedly uneven in that region, a phenomenon that has helped explain how the total could be declining even as some homeless camps grew.

Large percentage increases in the number of people living in tents and vehicles were recorded in three census tracts of East Hollywood between Vermont and Normandy avenues, more than quadruple the homeless population to nearly During this time, other areas had a decreasing number of people living in tents and cars. Overall, the number of people in tents and cars has decreased slightly.

Most of the difference was attributed to the reduction in the number of people living fully exposed lying on sidewalks and sleeping in doorways which make up about a quarter of the population. That group was down 30%, from 578 last year to 401 this year.

The overall total this year has been estimated at 1,513, up from 1,714 last year.

The count was organized by Hollywood 4WRD (an acronym for walls, roofs and doors), a coalition that formed as a group of volunteers in 2008 and recently incorporated as a nonprofit. The groups he assembled for the count included the Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council, My Friends Place, Hang Out Do Good, the Center in Hollywood, and the Saban Community Clinic.

Organizers did not have access to confidential data held by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority that could explain why the numbers were down. They speculated that Project Roomkey, the FEMA-funded program that housed thousands of vulnerable homeless people in hotels last year, as well as the opening of a new City Bridge Home shelter on Riverside Drive and 120 new housing units with permanent support services were major factors.

The bottom line is that some things seem to have worked, said Louis Abramson, a member of the Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council and an astrophysicist with the Carnegie Observatories, who oversaw the investigation.

This survey shows that interventions can help those struggling with housing insecurity, said Steve Fiechter, Hollywood 4WRD board member and senior director of PATH. I am delighted that the community has come together in this way and that there is a broad coalition that has come together to create solutions to bring our homeless neighbors home and improve our communities.

The decline in the number of people living without shelter was not entirely a surprise, although the lens of the tents that have not been removed and the camps that have expanded make it seem like the situation has worsened, said Kerry Morrison, founding member of Hollywood. 4WRD, which counted the people in the census tract around Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

I just remember not noticing so many people huddling in the street or huddled in a doorway, which you would have seen in the past, Morrison said.

I thought it was good news. So much effort has been put into the Roomkey project and the establishment of temporary shelters and shelters. We need to have good news to keep everyone motivated to get people moving.

The survey was modeled on the methodology developed by LAHSA with partners at the USC Schaeffer Center for the county-wide annual tally, Abramson said.

About 75 volunteers, mostly LAHSA census regulars, walked through the 40 census tracts on February 25. Abramson said there were enough volunteers to count each enumeration tract twice or more, which allowed him to calculate the counting error, which he estimated at around 5%.

Seeing that he too was surprised by the decline, he consulted USC statisticians, checked his analysis for missteps, and personally recounted two census tracts.

Based on internal and external audits, he said, I can’t break the results.

Abramson said he’s proud of what activists have accomplished by coming together to lead the count, but he doesn’t see him as a role model.

I hope, he said, that we return to our commitment as a government as a whole to ensure that this critical data is provided to residents, to providers who need to know how many people need to be served. and to legislators who need to be informed. these basic truths.