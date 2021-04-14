Olivia Rodrigo’s new album: see side song titles





The teen songwriting phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a taste of her highly anticipated debut album, Sour. Rodrigo showed off the dynamic artwork and tracklist for his first studio effort on May 21 on Tuesday. The revelation comes nearly two weeks after the release of Deja Vu, a summer follow-up to his smash hit of a lead single, Driving License. I couldn’t be more excited if I gave it a try, Rodrigo wrote on his Instagram story Tuesday on sharing the album cover, which sees the singer and actress flashing their tongues at the camera, her face unamused. covered with colorful butterfly stickers. (An alternate album cover with a similar purple hue and unprinted aura will also be available for purchase exclusively from Target.) To complete the list of Sour trails, with Driver’s License and Deja Vu, are Brutal, Traitor, 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back, Good 4 U, Enough for you, Happier, Jalousy, Jalousy, Favorite Crime and Hope Ur OK . This marks a total of 11 songs and no collaboration. In January, Rodrigo burst onto the music scene with a driver’s license, which smashed a slew of streaming records and landed atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts, a rare feat for a brand new artist. And in February, Saturday Night Live devoted an entire sketch to The Frenzied Ballad of Grief, directed by host and Bridgerton Breakout Reg-Jean Page. His second single, Deja Vu, garnered comparable praise and debuted at No.8 on the Billboard Hot 100 three-seater under license, which now sits at No.5. Billboard, she is the first artist to see her first two songs make it to the Top 10 Hot 100 songs. These are great tips! Times music critic Mikael Wood wrote about the 18-year-old’s strategic move to create her first two singles from the same hit ingredients. Rodrigo would be stupid not to use them again, hardly a mistake you might see from an actor who started it on a Disney show called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Prior to driving license, Rodrigo was best known for playing the lead role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She has also written several songs for the Disney + show, including her most popular season 1 original, All I Want, and a new tune for the second season, which will be released on May 14 exactly one week before the release of. Sour. [Gen-Z youth] have a special glimpse into the world that adults sometimes don’t, Rodrigo told The Times last year about his approach to writing songs for his character. If you have a bunch of old white people in a room trying to write a song for a teenage girl, their experience will never be the same as a teenage girl living in 2020.







