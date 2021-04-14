Actor Mark Ruffalo: Amazing PFAS chemicals are still unregulated

WASHINGTON, DC Actor Mark Ruffalo lent some celebrity weight Tuesday to an announcement by Michigan congressional delegates about reintroducing legislation that would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to begin to regulate PFAS chemicals in drinking water and officially designate them as hazardous substances.

Ruffalo, who played lawyer Rob Bilott in the 2019 film Dark Waters, said he was amazed that industrial chemicals known to manufacturers and regulators for years to be dangerous to humans are still being released into the air. and the country’s water every day.

What is amazing is that the EPA has been aware of the risks posed by PFAS for decades and has done nothing to regulate releases under federal laws, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act, said Ruffalo, an environmental activist whose film recounted. the true story of PFAS contamination in drinking water in West Virginia and Ohio.

The PFAS Action Act, which we were talking about today, will simply set deadlines for the EPA to take action, Ruffalo said. That’s it. The bill gives no new powers to the EPA. He is simply telling the EPA to use the powers that Congress bestowed on the EPA over 40 years ago.

Ruffalo joined U.S. Reps Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor and Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph on Tuesday, April 13, during a call with reporters organized by the Environmental Working Group to announce a new attempt to secure the PFAS Action Act through the US House and Senate.

Dingell and Upton have expressed optimism that the bill can wipe out the Senate with a Democratic majority after stagnating last year after passing the House with bipartisan support.

There has been a learning curve with a number of colleagues and obviously communities across the country who frankly haven’t paid much attention but now know a bit more about (PFAS) , Upton said. The bill’s sponsors aim to leverage that support and work with an administration that I’m sure would accept it if it gets to the presidents office.

Dingell said the bill mirrored the previous version. The EPA should establish national drinking water standards within two years for the individual compounds PFOS and PFOA, two of the many chemicals in the PFAS family.

In Michigan, these chemicals are regulated in drinking water because the state adopted its own standards last summer. Other states with their own applicable standards include New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont.

The drinking water standard is driving me crazy that we can’t do it, said Dingell, who represents Ann Arbor, one of the first and largest cities in Michigan to detect chemicals in drinking water. We just have to make a part of it.

The bill would also require the EPA to designate PFOS and that PFOA contains hazardous substances within one year; a regulatory definition under federal Superfund law that would give the EPA the power to force polluters such as the U.S. military to clean up contamination and recoup some costs for taxpayers.

Bringing the EPA into the picture at military sites would likely appeal to activists from states that have struggled to get the Defense Department to comply with their own laws.

Other elements of the bill include a requirement for the EPA to determine whether to designate other PFAS chemicals as hazardous within five years, set release limits for industrial releases, and provide $ 200 million per year for wastewater treatment systems, designate PFOS and PFOA as hazardous air pollutants within 180 days. . The bill would also ban the incineration of PFAS waste and impose a moratorium on the introduction of new PFAS compounds into the market, require comprehensive health testing on PFAS, and create a voluntary label for cookware.

The Biden administration has shown support for both a national drinking water standard and the Superfund classification. In March, the EPA said it was moving forward with developing a standard under the Safe Drinking Water Act after the agency pledged to do so since last full day according to Donald Trumps.

In February, the EPA again proposed adding 29 different PFAS compounds to the list of chemicals tested under the Fifth Watch Rule for Unregulated Contaminants (UCMR5), a periodic testing program across national major public water supply sources.

In late March, Biden offered to spend $ 10 billion to monitor and repair PFAS as part of his $ 2 trillion in jobs and infrastructure plan.

Last week, President Biden released a Fiscal 2022 discretionary budget request that seeks approximately $ 75 million to accelerate toxicity studies and research to inform regulatory development for the designation of PFASs as hazardous substances. . Some of that money would go to technical assistance grants to help state and local governments solve the problem.

The White House said more PFAS investments are coming.

Scott Faber, vice chairman of the Environmental Task Force (EWG) on that call Tuesday, said the Biden administration’s efforts are good news, but communities affected by PFAS have already heard promises and promises.

Under current rules, it could be nearly four years before the EPA sets a drinking water standard and more years before utilities are forced to meet it, Faber said. It could be even longer than that before the EPA publishes standards for industrial discharges (Ruffalo) was talking about PFAS in air and water. This is why communities support the timelines provided by the PFAS Action Act.

In his remarks, Upton referred to both the 2018 drinking water contamination crisis at Parchment and a more recent incident at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport, where fire-fighting foam in PFAS base was accidentally released into the sanitary sewer. The March 30 spill caused a subsequent increase in contamination levels released into the Kalamazoo River because the city’s sewage treatment plant, like most others, is not equipped to filter the compounds.

Upton has also drawn attention to the US military, calling them the real culprit, here based on contamination levels at bases where the use of AFFF firefighting foam for training and emergencies has created. severe plumes.

Of the 162 known sites in Michigan where chemicals are found in groundwater, about a dozen are linked to military use of foam.

We need to make sure the Defense Department is committed to being good neighbors, Upton said. That they will clean up these communities and that they will be full partners to ensure that it is done. This bill will help us see that day.

