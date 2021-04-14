Petition launched to help save Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southland moviegoers have created a petition to help save the iconic Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard after news that ArcLight and Pacific Theaters Los Angeles area theaters will not reopen. the Change.org The petition to save the Sunset Boulevard monument had more than 1,200 signatures as of Tuesday morning. READ MORE: LAUSD welcomes kindergarten and first graders to 61 primary schools The filmmaker and actor named Ben Steinberg created the petition and shared the place of the Cinerama Dome in the history of cinema. “The Cinerama Dome is a historic cinema located in Los Angeles. It was built in 1963 and designed specifically to present films on the big screen, ”says his petition. “It is the choice of the world’s greatest filmmakers to present their films, including Quentin Tarantino, Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and many more. This is one of the LAST Cinerama domes in the world! With the recent announcement of the permanent closure of Arclight Cinemas, we cannot allow the Dome to be demolished or changed. We moviegoers call on Amazon, Walt Disney Studios, Apple, Netflix or someone else to save the Dome and continue the legacy of the Cinerama Dome! “ Following the announcement that the ArcLight and Pacific theaters will not reopen due to losses suffered during the pandemic, people took to social media using the hashtag #SaveTheDome to show their support for its preservation. “It was not the outcome that everyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable path forward,” said a statement. published on the Pacific Theaters website said Monday. READ MORE: Hiker missing in Angeles National Forest found to safety Pacific Theaters operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters, the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood and the multiplexes of The Grove and The Americana malls. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Anthony Duran, an ArcLight fan. “It was like a second home for me for the past 20 years, and I just found out and it’s really sad.” And Duran wasn’t the only one going to the Cinerama Dome to say goodbye to him. “We have a lot of great memories here,” said Maggie Muir, who came down from Burbank with Drew Sykes. “And that’s, hopefully, sort of the end of this pandemic, and we were sad to see it go away.” The couple said they wanted to be there after the announcement the venue would not reopen. “I’ve had a movie shown at ArcLight before, and I was really disappointed,” said Sykes. NO MORE NEWS: Man accused of assaulting woman of Korean descent in Tustin amid rising incidents of anti-Asian hate against Americans (© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

