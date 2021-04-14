Couple goes viral when fiance proposes with 5 engagement rings





An Atlanta couple went viral last week with their five-ring proposal on a helipad. William Hunn and Brittney Miller’s special day began with what was supposed to be an Easter weekend outing for wine tasting, but bride-to-be Miller told NBC News she quickly knew their plans for the day had changed. Soon after, the couple arrived at an airport where Hunn surprised Miller with a helicopter ride over their hometown of Atlanta. But upon landing, Miller still had no idea what to expect. On the helicopter landing pad, the couple were greeted by a few close friends as well as a photographer and videographer to capture the moment Hunn would ask the question. An emotional Miller can be seen in a video shared on Instagram crying tears of joy, as a friend passes the display of five engagement rings to Hunn, now on one knee. “When I saw them go up to the roof my heart sank… all I could think of was, ‘Oh my God, it’s about to happen, it’s about to happen. ‘happen “,” Miller said. Hunn can be heard in the video saying, “You can try all five or choose one.” Miller said it was not an easy choice. Stunned by her options, she says she hesitated for a moment before choosing a rectangular-cut diamond ring, her favorite out of five. She didn’t know much, each ring had been hand-picked by Miller weeks before the couple went shopping. But the ring she chose as “the only one” was a personalized design that Hunn secretly had. checked in himself with as part of a video prank. For 30 days, he showed the ring to the camera while Miller’s back was turned in various places before the big day. “If he had just brought our family from out of state to meet for the first time, and had surprised me with a ring, I would have been just as happy,” Miller said. “But he wanted to make it very unique and special, and he did.” The two closed the day with a surprise engagement celebration with family members, parents, grandparents and siblings from both sides, who first met who traveled from different parts. of the country, Miller said. The couple have been dating for just under a year, but Miller says “you can’t put a long time on love.” The two met 10 years ago at Clarke University in Atlanta, a historically black college and university, or HBCU, located in Atlanta. Miller says the two have been good friends for the past 10 years. In no rush to organize a wedding just yet, the couple will likely wait at least a year before they tie the knot, Miller told NBC News. Miller says she is grateful for all the support she got, even from strangers on social media after the proposal gained fame on the internet. “We need more of that, just global support no matter what,” she said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos