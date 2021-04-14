Spotify unveils in-car entertainment system – TechCrunch





Spotify wants to have a bigger presence in your car, Apple is hinting at iPad-centric ads, and Microsoft's new Surface Laptop is on sale. This is your Daily Crunch for April 13, 2021. The big story: Spotify unveils in-car entertainment system The new device from Spotify is oddly (but memorable!) Named Car Thing. While there are plenty of other ways to listen to Spotify while driving, the company said it would provide a "more seamless" and personalized experience. Car Thing includes a touchscreen, navigation button, voice control and pre-defined buttons to access your favorite music, podcasts and playlists. It's actually an updated version of an in-car device that Spotify started testing a few years ago. While Spotify is now making Car Thing available more widely, it seems the company still views this as an experience during this limited US release, it's available for free, with users only paying the shipping cost. The giants of technology The next Apples event is April 20. Invitations for his Spring Loaded event took place today, featuring what appears to be a doodle drawn on an iPad. Microsofts' latest Surface Laptop goes on sale this week, starting at $ 999 Sometimes classics are classics for a reason. Facebook and Instagram users can now ask the Oversight Committee to review decisions not to remove content. The decision expands the Oversight Committee's mandate beyond review (and most importantly, cancellation). ) content deletions. Startups, financing and venture capital Fortnite maker Epic completes $ 1 billion fundraising round The company is amassing a large portfolio of securities through acquisitions, a trend that is almost certain to continue with this massive latest round. Home gym start-up Tempo raises $ 220 million to meet growing demand for its Tempos workout device, which the company launched in February 2020, includes a 42-inch touchscreen with a tracking camera. 3D movement that constantly scans, tracks and coaches users as they operate. ConsenSys Raises $ 65 Million from JP Morgan, Mastercard, UBS to Build Infrastructure for DeFi Fundraising seems highly strategic, based on the idea that traditional institutions will need visibility in the increasingly influential world of decentralized finance. Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch What is fueling hydrogen technology? In 2021, the world may be ready for hydrogen. Five Product Lessons to Learn Before Writing a Line of Code To uncover some basic truths about construction products, we spoke to three entrepreneurs who have each built more than one business. Expect an even hotter AI venture capital market following Microsoft-Nuance deal $ 19.7 billion deal is Microsofts second-largest to date, only beaten by his purchase of LinkedIn. Everything else Republican Antitrust Bill Would Block All Major Tech Acquisitions There are many big tech antitrust bills on the way. Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 Fills Up Quickly If you're busy shoving envelopes and breaking boundaries, don't miss your chance to exhibit in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in September.

