KKR was cruising before Bumrah And Co to stage Bollywood comeback, KKR beats MI by 10 races





IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: The last three overs changed the scenario for KKR in the game against the Mumbai Indians. After scoring 152 points in the first innings, a few would have said MI would manage to pull off a win, and rightly so. Even until the end of the 17 overs, Kolkata was heading for an easy win. Nitish Rana played a regular inning of 57 (47). It was an ideal round, given the circumstances. He scored a 72-race opening partnership with Shubman Gill. But once the opening partnership was severed by Rahul Chahar’s brilliant bowling, there was no stopping Mumbai. Rahul Chahar chose 4-27 and also received the Man of the Match award for his performance. Krunal Pandya also won slogans. He played a saving of 3.2 rpo. At this point, he was responsible for reducing the required rate of execution. Even in the last three passes, 22 were needed out of 18 when Krunal just gave up three runs followed by a four crushed by Jasprit Bumrah. All the while, Karthik and Russell were at the crease who weren’t able to connect single balls. Finally, 15 were required from the last over when Boult played a brilliant four run over and picked two wickets. An epic return victory for the Indians of Mumbai against Kolkata Knight Riders. Let’s see what the captains said after the game: Eoin Morgan: “Yes, disappointing (to lose). I played really good cricket most parts of the game we looked comfortable in the pursuit but it’s a strong team they came back well and sad it didn’t work out for us. I made some mistakes, will have to fix the problem. “ Rohit sharma: It was a great response, an excellent response from each of them. You don’t often see a game like this. Lots of confidence in this game and we move on. We have to understand how we have to fight to the death, but I don’t want to take anything away from the boys. SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) carried his form well. Read the full match abstract here. Next game details: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on April 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m. IST.

