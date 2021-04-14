Lee Aaker Dead: Rin Tin Tin Adventures Child Actor Dies At 77





5:51 p.m. PDT 04/13/2021



through



Mike Barnes



He also appeared in films such as ‘Hondo’, ‘High Noon’, ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ and ‘The Atomic City’ before the age of 10.

Lee Aaker, a child actor in the 1950s who played the role of Orphan Rusty alongside a German Shepherd on ABC’s The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin and in the movies, including Hondo and the Atomic city, is dead. He was 77 years old. Aaker had suffered a stroke and died on April 1 near Mesa, Ariz. Paul Petersen, the former Donna Reed Show star who defends former child actors, said Hollywood journalist. Aaker had struggled with drug and alcohol abuse during this lifetime and was alone with a “surviving relative who couldn’t help him,” Petersen said, adding that Aaker’s death certificate classified him. like a “destitute deceased”. For Petersen, it marked another sad end to the life of a child Hollywood actor. “You’re there just to please everyone,” he said, “and when there’s nothing left, they’re done with you.” At The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin, which took place on Friday night for five seasons (1954-59) and 164 episodes, Aaker played the role of Rusty, a youngster raised by American Cavalry (including James Brown as Lieutenant Rip Masters) in Fort Apache after his parents were killed by Native Americans. Earlier, Aaker portrayed the kidnapped son of a nuclear scientist (Gene Barry) in the Atomic city (1952), the son of an Arizona homesteader (Geraldine Page in her film debut) as John WayneHondo (1953) and the son of a desperate wife (Barbara Stanwyck) trying to save her trapped husband (Barry Sullivan) in Peril (1953). Aaker was born September 25, 1943 in Inglewood, California. His mother owned a dance school, and he and his brother had a song and dance number. Director Fred Zinnemann spotted him on a KTLA live show on a Saturday night and chose him as the main character in Benjy (1951), which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. In 1952, Aaker appeared in uncredited roles in Zinnemann’s High noon, Cecil B. DeMille’s The biggest show in the world and Charles Vidor Hans Christian Andersen and was billed over Marilyn Monroe in The packed house of O. Henry only four of the nine films it was that year. His credits around this time also included the films Arena (1953), Mr. Scoutmaster (1953), Romance Ricochet (1954) and Destry (1954) and the television series The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show and The Lonely Ranger. In one Interview 2011, Aaker said he received $ 250 per episode to start on Rin Tin Tin, his salary rising to $ 500 per installment in the final season. After Rin Tin Tin, he played on The Donna Reed Show, Road 66 and The magical world of disneyand appeared in Goodbye Birdie (1963) while acting jobs became increasingly scarce. He left Hollywood before the age of 20, then worked as a carpenter for two decades and taught underprivileged children and people with disabilities to ski in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., Living on his $ 1,500 a month SAG pension. .







