Kim’s Convenience: Simu Liu Still Angry With The Cancellation





Kim’s Convenience’s Simu Liu has spoken out on the show’s cancellation, hinting that there are behind-the-scenes reasons he will reveal in the future.

On March 8, the creative team behindKim’s convenienceannounced that the show is ending after its current fifth season. The CBC show shared that the cancellation was due to its co-creators – Ins Choi and Kevin White – looking to other projects after Season 5. The day before the Season 5 finale aired on CBC, star Simu Liu (Jung) shared further thoughts on the show’s cancellation, noting, “On the eve of what is now the finale of the series of Kim’s convenienceI was hoping to be at a point where I could talk about it with a clear head. He added, “But the truth is I’m still pretty angry f ** king. Hours of therapy will surely follow. “ RELATED: Kim’s Convenience Announces End Of Series With Season 5 I have thoughts on our “cancellation”, and they come with tea and receipts. For now, they will stay in my head. – Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 12, 2021 The TheShang-Chi and Ten Rings Legend star added, “You all deserved a proper ending.” Liu continued, “I have thoughts of our ‘cancellation’, and they come with tea and receipts. For now, they will stick in my head.” Although Liu did not disclose more information on Twitter, he did respond to a fan who asked him what he was hoping would happen with a season 6. Liu noted, “That was a lot of our hopes and wish S6 was the opportunity for us to take more control of the creation and help guide the show towards what made it so resonant to begin with. “ RELATED: Simu Liu Is ‘Heartbroken’ By Kim’s Convenience ‘Premature’ Ending Liu played the role of Jung in Kim’s convenience, a man in his twenties who works at Handy Car Rental in Toronto and struggles to get along with his Appa – due to his high standards and difficulty communicating with him. After briefly turning to a life of juvenile crime, Jung has grown into a well-rounded adult, but still holds a grudge against his Appa. Kim’s convenience stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Appa / Mr. Kim), Jean Yoon (Umma / Ms. Kim), Andrea Bang (Janet), Simu Liu (Jung), Andrew Phung (Kimchee Han) and Nicole Power (Shannon Ross). The series follows a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto, including all the shenanigans that accompany the store and the Kim family. The series premiered on CBC in October 2016 and will run for five seasons in total. Season 5 began airing on CBC in January 2021 and is scheduled to end on April 13. The four seasons of Kim’s convenience are now streaming on Netflix. KEEP READING: Simu Liu Invites Vaccine Trial Volunteer to Shang-Chi Premiere Source: Twitter Cruel Summer is an unnecessarily complicated teen mystery series

About the Author Cass Clarke

(454 published articles)

Cass began writing for the Comic Book Resources news team in 2016, but took a brief hiatus to board Serenity for Unknown Places. Starting in 2020, she returned from her secret adventures to re-board the CBR ship as the editor of the night. Cass holds an MA in Creative Writing from Emerson College with a specialization in Fiction and a BA in English Literature from the University of Suffolk. His work has previously been published on B * tch Flicks, Electric Literature, Catapult, Pithead Chapel and other sites. His favorite comic book series is Alias, and his favorite superhero movie is Blade II. More from Cass Clarke







