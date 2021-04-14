LakeFest 2021 at DeFuniak Springs, Florida opens with Jeff Bates concert





DEFUNIAK SPRINGS – Country singer Jeff Bates will kick off LakeFest on May 14 with a free concert at 7 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Amphitheater. Jeff Bates has a huge following of fans, including those from DeFuniak Springs, said DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell, chairman of the festival organizing group. We are very happy that he can accept our invitation to open LakeFest 2021, and we expect a record crowd for his performance. Jeff Bates signed to RCA Records in late 2002 and released his debut album Rainbow Man in May 2003, followed by his second RCA album, Leave The Light Onin 2005. Batess two RCA albums featured seven singles on the Billboard country charts, including three reached the Top 40: The love song I want to make you cry and long, slow kisses. Bates signed with Black River Entertainment in 2003 where he released his eponymous third secular album Jeff Bates, and in 2001 his inspirational country debut One Day Closer. The title cut was released as Batess’ inspirational debut country single and landed at No.1 on the Christian County Charts. Bates went on to release three additional secular albums and one Christmas album, all independently, on his own label, Skydancer Entertainment. Among those albums, there is one that is very special for Bates, titled Me and Conway, which pays homage to Batess idol, the late Conway Twitty. The album features its own take on six Conway classics as well as six brand new songs that were very carefully chosen as a tribute to the legend. Loretta Lynn joins Bates in the classic Conway / Lynn duo, After The Fire is Gone. FollowMe and Conwayin 2014, Bates released his Christmas album Once Upon a Star, in 2017 Troublemaker, and in 2019 he reissued his 1994 album titled Countrys My Middle Name. Bates entertained in all 50 states, five countries and four continents. Bates continues to give more than 100 shows a year and his live performances electrify crowds around the world. LakeFest 2021 LakeFest 2021, a three-day event at Chipley Park on Circle Drive in historic DeFuniak Springs, celebrates outdoor recreational activities for families in the water and on the shores of Lake DeFuniak. no parking or festival fees. The festival offers children’s activities, live entertainment, free paddling activities, car show, parade, cardboard boat races, paddling competitions, food / merchandise vendors, tours from the butterfly garden to the library and free primitive camping on the grounds for those who register for various events with their kayak or bike or other sports gear / equipment. On Friday, May 14, launch day includes a fish fry, a free concert with Jeff Bates at 7 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Amphitheater, and a night of primitive camping. On Saturday May 15, the festival will continue with an atriathlon, a bike tour of the historic district, nightly disc golf and overnight camping. On Sunday May 16, an activity for campers will start at noon. LakeFest is organized and orchestrated by the Town of DeFuniak Springs in conjunction with many government agencies and non-profit organizations. LakeFest 2021 is sponsored in part by the Beaches of South Walton. For more information, visit www.defuniaksprings.net.

