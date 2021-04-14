Chinese actor wants more roles for women, by women

This story is part of the Sixth Tones anniversary project Changemakers.

When given the chance to represent a survivor of domestic violence or a victim of bodily shame, Qi Xi felt it was his personal duty to choose the latter. After all, she had experienced it herself.

China’s first female monologue-centric TV show Hear Her gave the actor the opportunity to use a public platform to highlight a topic close to his heart: often overlooked body issues, especially in the entertainment industry. In this way, she could also break away from the stereotypical and problematic on-screen portrayals that many in her field are asked to undertake in a struggle she’s been engaged in, one role and one movie at a time.

We have experienced these issues as women, says Qi on a freezing March afternoon in Beijing, where she is based. If we don’t speak for ourselves, who will?

A promotional image for the TV show centered on the female monologue Hear Her, 2020. From Douban

Since her career in Décadelong took off in 2008, Qi has put herself in the shoes of several women. But she is best known for being the hopeless romantic who tries to seduce a married man in the thriller Mystery, for which she landed the coveted Golden Horse Award for Best New Performer in 2012. Fans also remember her in the 2017 drama Bitter Flowers in which she portrayed. a mother who moves to Paris to make her entrepreneurial dreams come true, but ends up as a sex worker to pay off her debt.

Many Qis films, which are more arthouse, have female screenplays. Confronting them, she readily agreed to be an unknown indie star rather than a commercial star, and is known as an arthouse pro by her fans.

I have long made peace with the fact that I could still be a niche player, says Qi. That’s enough for me.

And in her game, she says she found a goal.

In Hear Her, the self-proclaimed feminist mini-series inspired by the BBC Snatches: Moments from Womens Lives, Qi recounts a monologue about body insecurities in a 30-minute episode titled Magic Mirror.

A promotional image for the Magic Mirror episode of the Hear Her television series. From Douban

In this episode, Qi plays a young woman who typically spends two and a half hours examining her appearance and makeup in front of a mirror, asking: Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the ugliest of all?

The character then shares insecurities about what she sees: her low-bridged nose, oversized chin, and thin hair. She hides behind thick makeup, colored contact lenses and a long, curly silver wig to make up for what she sees as her impairments, which she removes after a plastic surgeon says she doesn’t need a makeover to be beautiful.

What is the standard of beauty? Who sets the standard? Who is the standard for? Asks the character of Qis, as she sits in a bathtub without makeup. The certainty of the standard is what I question here.

I hope that one day we will never feel anxious about our appearances. I hope that one day every girl will know that she is beautiful in her own unique way, and I hope that these wishes can come true. Maybe they will, and it will be soon.

Qi was only 19 when she first questioned her own appearance as a crisis as she now calls it. In 2003, she had just graduated with a major in ballet from the People’s Liberation Army Art Academy in Beijing and considered herself simple compared to other girls. Such sightings continued years later as an actor this time from people in the entertainment industry, as well as the public.

Qi recalls a well-known producer who once called her a great but ugly actor, a sentiment that affected her career for a while, but not anymore.

Fast forward to 2021. Qi is less embarrassed by the other remarks, but the strict beauty standards and expectations of many women typically perpetuated by some celebrities and social media remain similar, if not the same. For her role in the eight-part miniseries, Qi says she tried to slip into the skin of the characters, using beauty filters to take selfies.

It was awesome when I saw those drastically filtered selfies. I can definitely see why people were obsessed, Qi says, adding that she’s not really against such photo filters. But we cannot live forever in a better world. We need to be able to accept our true selves and be confident.

Qi Xi poses for a promotional photo for the 2020 drama The Calming. From Douban

The Magic Mirror episode has garnered more than 25 million views since it aired in November on tech giant Tencents’ streaming platform. Millions of people have shared Qis videos online. While some applauded his game, others spoke of their own struggles over body image.

Hope that one day we will never feel anxious about our appearances, Qi herself wrote on the Weibo microblogging platform after the release of the Hear Her episode. I hope that one day every girl will know that she is beautiful in her own way, and I hope that these wishes can come true. Maybe they will, and it will be soon.

Wu Yanyu, editor-in-chief of Dumou, a WeChat social media account on films and entertainment industry, says that Qi is an actor who really has a sense of faith in acting, and that is a rare quality in the company.

China’s entertainment industry is still a patriarchal world. We need more high-quality, female-centric scripts to normalize gender. I think we are definitely in place for a better change.

But sticking to your guns can become a double-edged sword in an industry where competition is fierce based on both talent and appearance. And while actresses are tightly controlled by industry insiders and the public, she has noticed that her male colleagues usually get a pass.

I hadn’t had any job offers for eight months at the time, says Qi, speaking of when, at 31, the job started to dry up when she was an award-winning actress, suggesting that women over 30 are generally considered old for leading roles. Judgments about my appearance have become an obstacle in my career.

While contemporary men manage to woo young actors, actresses over a certain age are confined to certain characters from whom they can rarely escape. Regarding ageism in the industry, Qi says many actresses in their 30s and 40s, some of whom she knows personally, have only been offered roles as mothers.

China’s entertainment industry is still a patriarchal world, says film critic Wu. We need more high-quality, female-centric scripts to normalize the genre. I think we are definitely in place for a better change.

Qi Xi poses for a photo in Beijing on March 1, 2021. Shi Yangkun / Sixth Tone

This change seems to be happening, slowly and steadily. Four years after the enormous popularity of Ode to Joy, a Chinese response to the American TV show Sex and the City, more women-centric movies and TV shows have found new audiences. The 2020 TV show Sisters Who Make Waves in which actresses, singers and TV hosts in their 30s, 40s and 50s competed for a spot in an all-female group, as well as this year’s success at success centered on a mother-daughter relationship. Hi, Mom, indicate an appetite for women centric projects. Hi, Mom even became the highest grossing film ever made by a female director.

And Qi is driving this change in his own way. Now, at 36, she remains more than ever true to her convictions, choosing and choosing her roles with care, those which do not contain actors of a certain age and which are not written from the male gaze.

The problem is not us actresses, says Qi. We need more good screenplays and stories about women our age and older. In short, we need more female designers to thrive in the industry.

She sometimes feels exasperated to talk about the plethora of issues lurking in plain sight in the entertainment industry, but those feelings are fleeting, she says. The time she spends with her two cats gives her a well-deserved break. Together, she says, they live a boring but relaxing life.

But even in those moments of calm, Qi says she is often reminded to never lose sight of her goal of continuing to tell female-centric stories through her on-screen characters and actually acting on the issues. daily through his acting.

Publisher: Bibek Bhandari.

(Header image: Qi Xi poses for a photo in Beijing, March 1, 2021. Shi Yangkun / Sixth Tone)