Judge clears path to Marilyn Monroe statue in Palm Springs





Despite objections and the trial of concerned citizens, the installation of a piece inspired by “The Seven Year Itch” is now authorized for Museum Way.

Forever Marilyn has a new temporary home. A Riverside County judge ruled on Friday that a 26-foot, 30,000-pound statue called Forever Marilyn had a clear path to the facility on Museum Way in Palm Springs. The location of the statue had been the subject of controversy in the desert community where its intended placement will find it standing outside the Palm Springs Art Museum on a street that was previously open to motor traffic. A group of concerned citizens, a collection called “Committee to Relocate Marilyn,” raised over $ 63,000 on GoFundMe and used it to fund a lawsuit to block the facility. The statue was purchased for $ 1 million last year by PS Resorts, an organization made up of hotels and tourism players in the area, including executives from all major properties. In addition to city approvals, the group had planned to place the statue on Museum Way for at least three years, after which a permanent location would be designated. installation, they would be greeted by the panty-clad back of the statue, which some say is sexist and sends the wrong message as a result of the #MeToo and Time’s Up moves. The judge’s decision dismissed their request and came after a preliminary judgment was handed down on April 8. Pleadings were presented the next morning when a judge made the decision permanent. that we are now in a position to move forward as planned, PS Resorts President Afab Dadas said in a statement. Now our attention turns to the plans to welcome Marilyn to Palm Springs. The group is currently working on the logistics to bring Marilyn to the desert as it is a complicated plan around which a celebration and official unveiling will be planned.Created by sculptor Seward Johnson, Forever Marilyn made her Chicago debut in 2011 and was previously on view at Palm Springs from 2012 to 2014. The statue’s return to Palm Springs has been underway for more than seven years, according to PS Resorts. Many in the community have been eagerly awaiting its rebirth as Monroe has long been a symbol of the old Hollywood glamor often associated with the region. Not everyone is happy. A Change.org petition has collected more than 25,000 signatures and the collective of concerned citizens on the ground in Palm Springs is also on alert. “Although we are disappointed with the decision, we contend that placing the statue in Museum Way is not advisable,” reads one declaration on behalf of the committee to relocate Marilyn GoFundMe, led by fashion designer and business owner Trina Turk. “We will examine other legal options and, in the meantime, continue our fight in the public opinion tribunal. CReMa further maintains that PS Resorts and the City of Palm Springs have ignored and continue to ignore the growing negative outcry. concerning not only the placement but the contents of the statue. “ As for the museum, Scott Slaven, director of marketing, communication and graphics, tells THR that officials are also disappointed there, “but we hope the statue will only be on Museum Way temporarily. In the meantime, we have a lot of other things we want to focus on: our recent reopening, the installation of a Gonzalo lebrjia room in front of the museum which just happened this morning, and the assembly of theAluminaire Housein our south parking lot this summer. “







