Prodigal Son: How do you get away with a murder? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 ofProdigal Son, Ouroboros.]

It’s hard to decide what’s more delicious about the April 13 episode of Prodigal son, as the thriller Fox returns from a hiatus with one of its best episodes yet.

Is this Alan cumming ordering each part as Europol agent Simon Hoxley? The fact that Malcolm Bright (Tom payne) cutting off a person’s thumb and putting it in their fridge to unlock a cell phone is normal behavior for a Whitly? Whatever serial killer from the twisted game Martin (Michael sheen) and Dr Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones) play Claremont Psychiatric? Well go with all of the above.

And then there was

The weakest part of the episode is, to be honest, the case. It just can’t hold our attention. A brief recap: After Ainsley (Halston sage) kills Nicholas Endicott (Dermot mulroney), his brother (and profiler) Malcolm uses the criminals’ messaging network to get rid of his body. It seemed like the most elegant solution, he explains.

Those in this network are killed one by one until only Malcolm and one remain. Yes, that other person who picked up the suitcases with the body parts inside Malcolm is the killer (luckily for Malcolm, his secret will die with her.)

But whatis Fun is all around the case involving Simon Hoxley, who is investigating a potential link to Endicotts’ murder. He throws a few sharp Malcolms-style glances (the courier is moving drugs, guns, and perhaps a particularly gruesome corpse, Hoxley says). Dani (Aurora Perrineau) and JT (Frank harts) wonders if Malcolm needs his own nickname with Simon The Mind Sleuth Hoxley. Some of their suggestions: Brain Hacker, Professor Profile, and Captain Crimefighter.

Malcolm tries to distract from his odd behavior by focusing on the case and asking if a dead body is a victim. The dead man? Yes. Good catch, said Hoxley.

But maybe the best part, as the killer targets the two profilers, is Hoxley joking I’m going to be killed by a millennial, what a twist, then bemoaning after I’m shot I can’t die in Brooklyn.

Simon Hoxley vs. America’s Favorite Murderous Family

With Hoxley in New York City, the Whitlys are worried about what really happened to Endicott. With Malcolms’ goal of reaching that other person in the messaging chain first (before realizing that she’s the killer), he tries to stay one step ahead of his team. That means first finding a victim and, to access their phone and the name of the next link in the chain, cut off their thumb. No, that doesn’t mean his father escapes from Claremont and kills the Europol agent with the perfect background, conviction rate and teeth for a Briton, even if Martin offers.

Malcolm and Ainsleys mother Jessica (Bellamy Young) slips when Hoxley stops to talk to him and points to him. How did an intelligent woman like you mingle with so many murderous men? he’s asking himself. You must have been furious when your last lover turned out to be a murderous thug. Jessica Whitly played for a jerk, once again.

After asking what should be a ridiculous suggestion, she lured Nicholas into her house and killed him there. Hoxley notes that she replaced a carpet. Quick, time for a family reunion!

For my part, I think we did a very good job on this murder, says Ainsley. It could be worse?

All they can do is stick together and stop talking to Hoxley. The only problem? Martin. He doesn’t give Hoxley anything although Mind Sleuth seems to see a glimmer of fatherly pride and deduces that Malcolm killed Nicholas, but their conversation, especially once Dr. Capshaw stepped in, is so much fun which was sad when it did. was finished. What’s better: Hoxley calling the Martins story the grease he needed to cut or Martin noting that the Agent Book had been turned into a TV movie?

When Hoxley goes to Malcolms and accuses him at close range of the murder, Malcolm easily turns away: he has no motive. He also knows why Hoxley is so desperate to figure this out: to save his reputation. This is precisely what he is helping the Europol agent. After responsibility for Endicotts’ murder is blamed on the same person who killed everyone in the mail chain, Malcolm gives Hoxley all the credit. It even earns it a spot in prime time: Ainsley interviewing him about his next book, The Ouroboros Murders.

What was it like to finally catch the woman who murdered Nicholas Endicott? she even asks him. Oh, if only Hoxley knew. It’s a shame he’s leaving (hopefully for now). His interactions witheveryone were so entertaining that we want to see a lot more of them (and it’s a shame he didn’t meet Keiko Agenas Dr Edrisa Tanaka).

And with that, the Whitlys toast to escape the murder and keep it in the family. But did they get away with it?

Who is in charge?

For Martin, his working time in the infirmary is a soothing and stinging balm on the psyche. He even fondly remembers being in a medical setting, especially with blood. He’s a serial killer, what do you expect?

And after Dr. Capshaw refuses help with a deceased patient, Martin offers his condolences. She laughs, but he reminds her that he was once a doctor too, and that he never killed anyone on his operating table. Church and State, Dr Capshaw. Never mix business with pleasure, he says. Separating the two, he adds, may have been my particular folly.

He then asks how she ended up in Claremont since she’s better than this place.

They told me you would do that, she said. Attract me, manipulate me. It doesn’t happen, Whitly, I’m in charge.

And we just see that when she walks into her cell in the middle of the night, she sends her guard Mr. David (Esau Pritchett) to get the suture scissors that she knows he swept away when she was distracted by a patient earlier. favor, Whitly. You’re stuck with these scissors, 14 days of isolation, she said. None of us want that, do we?

Good boy, she tells him when he holds them out and then she takes his hand and pulls him. They kiss (!) And as she walks away he must be even more intrigued than he was before. We certainly are.

Prodigal son, Tuesdays, 9 / 8c, Fox