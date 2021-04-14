Actor / philanthropist Ravi Patel in Lionsgate comedy The Valet | Global





Native American actor / documentary filmmaker / philanthropist Ravi Patel has joined the cast of Lionsgates’ English-language remake of the hit French film, The Valet, which will be directed by Richard Wong, according to Deadline. In the remake, Deadline reported, Samara Weaving will play Olivia, a movie star who hires valet Antonio, played by Eugenio Derbez, to pose as her lover to cover up a relationship with a married man. As a Latinx valet, the hard worker Antonio usually travels around the world anonymously, but through cunning he comes to be seen as the worthy person he always has been. Patels’ role has yet to be disclosed. The valet is being adapted by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher. Several projects featuring Patel were released in 2020. He co-created and starred in the Netflix series, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, alongside Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. His film, Butter, was screened at the 2020 Scottsdale International Film Festival. Directed by Paul A. Kaufman, the 110-minute film follows a lonely obese teenager everyone calls Butter and who is about to write l ‘history. He’s going to eat himself to death, live on the Internet, and everyone is invited to watch. Patel, as India-West previously reported, portrayed Butters as a caring and quirky Doctor Bean trying to make positive changes in his life. In July 2020, HBO Max, WarnerMedias’ direct-to-consumer streaming service, acquired the CNN Original series, Ravi Patels Pursuit of Happiness. The four-part comedy docu-series, which follows Patel as he travels the world in search of answers to life’s universal questions, premiered in August. Driven by an obsession to constantly learn and grow, the series offered an unfiltered look at Patels’ personal struggles with each subject and the serious comparison of domestic and foreign social norms. Patels’ documentary work began when he co-directed and starred in Meet the Patels, a beloved 2014 festival, and one of this year’s most-watched documentaries. As an actor, he appeared in Transformers, Netflix’s Master of None, the SXSWs comedy, Come As You Are, Seth Rogens Long Shot and Wonder Woman 1984. He is also a board member and investor in a few health, wellness and food companies, most notably This Bar Saves Lives, which donates a packet of meals for every granola bar sold.

