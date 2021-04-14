Spotify launches its ‘Car Thing’ in-car entertainment system in the US – TechCrunch

Spotify this morning officially ad the limited US release of its first hardware device, the oddly named Car thing, intended for Spotify Premium subscribers. The new device – which Spotify offers surprisingly free plus shipping – has evolved significantly from the version that began testing in 2019. This improved model has a touchscreen, a large grip button for navigation. , voice control functions and four preset buttons at the top for favorite music, podcasts or playlists, similar to Spotify on mobile devices.

The company explained that its interest in Car Thing was to meet the need of customers who want a “more seamless” and personalized in-car listening experience. Although many cars today support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, Spotify points out that the average age of a car in the United States is actually 11 years old, and the average car lifespan is 18. years. This means that there are still a large number of cars on the road that do not support modern in-car infotainment systems.

Car Thing is being introduced to serve this market – and should likely give Spotify the opportunity to explore future business models in which it has a more direct relationship with customers inside the vehicle, although the company does not talk about its longer-term ambitions. this time.

The new Car Thing itself is a lightweight (3.4 oz) and slim (4.6 ″ x 2.5 ″ x 0.7 ″) music and podcast player that offers a combination of voice commands, buttons , buttons and a touch screen to navigate its menus and select the media you want to hear. You can choose to configure the device to work via Bluetooth or an AUX or USB cable, depending on how you usually connect your phone to your car stereo to listen to music.

There are different ways you can mount Car Thing to your dashboard as well, as the device comes with three different types of dash and air vent mounts, as well as a car charger and USB-C cable.

At launch, Car Thing will explain how to get started. The user interface is reminiscent of the Spotify mobile app, so it’s not hard to get used to for new users. Here you can tap, swipe, and use your voice to interact with the screen. The button lets you quickly cycle through your choices – an experience that may be more comfortable for those who are used to interacting with the buttons on their car’s built-in stereo.

At the top of the device are four predefined buttons that allow you to save your favorite content for easy access. By default, these are set up with your songs you love and Spotify’s Daily Drive and Morning Commute playlists, with the last preset empty. Many users can just keep these selections, but you can change them at any time, Spotify explains.

Prior to the device’s launch, Spotify quietly began rolling out support for its “Hey Spotify” voice command, which Car Thing also operates. This allows you to bring your requests directly to Spotify by requesting a song, album, artist, playlist, station, or podcast, which Car Thing “hears” through its four microphones at the top. (Four, because Spotify wants Car Thing to respond even if you blast your music or have the windows down, which creates additional noise.)

On mobile devices, using “Hey Spotify” is an opt-in option that you can turn off from the app settings. But Car Thing represents a smarter, if not more security-focused use case for voice control. Instead of playing with the screen or buttons, you can speak your commands – or have your kids shout out their options from the backseat, maybe.

Spotify policy regarding its use of voice data explains that the company will collect recordings and transcripts of what you say as well as information about the content they have returned to you, and may use the data to improve functionality over time. The company told us that beyond voice data, the device doesn’t collect more information than it already does in the mobile app. Still, Car Thing gives Spotify a more direct window into what people listen to during commutes and long journeys, which could inform its future products, scheduled playlists, and other features.

“In a typical year, Americans spend more than 70 billion hours in their cars and today there are 250 million cars on American roads,” noted Shanon Cook, head of culture and transportation. Spotify global trends. “It’s a lot of time spent on the road. So what you do and what you listen to to get you through those hours in the car really matters.

Initially, Car Thing is made available for free during this limited release period, as selected users will only pay shipping costs – a choice Spotify made because Car Thing is still somewhat .

“This is Spotify’s first hardware, and we obviously want to get it right,” said Spotify hardware product manager Andreas Cedborg. “And we want to learn a lot here at the start, so it’s a natural way for us to start,” he said.

Spotify reports that the current retail price of the device is $ 80. However, he is not sure if or when he will start retailing the device. But it can roll out updates to its software so that at least the device doesn’t immediately go out of date, if Spotify ever decides to go in a different direction.

Despite Spotify’s exploration of hardware, the company emphasized that it isn’t aiming to be a hardware company. If anything, it seems more likely that Spotify is playing with the idea of ​​becoming the next SiriusXM through a specialized in-car experience – although this is even more of an add-on than SiriusXM, as you have to physically attach it. the thing. – The Car Thing – to your dashboard. Longer term, it’s not clear whether it makes much sense to develop a Car Thing product line, as cars get smarter every year and infotainment systems become more and more standard.

Car Thing will only be offered to US Spotify Premium subscribers with a smartphone by invitation only via carthing.spotify.com. The company declined to say how many units would ship, so you’ll probably want to jump on the waitlist as soon as possible if you’re interested in such a device.