When Bollywood took off – Rediff.com Movies

Is it a bird? Is it an airplane? It’s a plane!

As if there was no dearth of memorable bus scenes and train imagery in Hindi films, planes are equally prolific on the big screen.

From encounters to hijackings, they have witnessed everything.

Verma likes take a look.

Badrinath ki dulhania

Alia Bhatt’s dreams of flight attendant lead to much drama and fuss at home when she leaves her future groom at the altar and thrives as an independent young woman.

Dil chahta hai

After a wacky first encounter at a nightclub, Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta embarked on a flight from India to Australia, setting the stage for the inevitable.

English Vinglish

The anxiety of a first-time traveler as well as the consideration for a distraught co-passenger are delightfully captured in the warm interactions of Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan as they take off for New York in English Vinglish.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Getting into the cockpit of a commercial plane turns out to be a turning point in little Gunjan’s life. There and then she decides what she wants to be when she grows up – a pilot.

Maine pyar kyun kiya

Snatch from the Friends episode where Rachel’s flight gets stuck after Phoebe suggests something is wrong with him to buy Ross time for his romantic proposal, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, a copy of Cactus flower, also uses the exact same ploy to reunite Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan at the end of the romantic comedy.

Hum tum

Opposites don’t always attract. And Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji enthusiastically demonstrate this in their first reunion as students flying to the United States, which includes a pleasant stopover in Amsterdam.

Cocktail

Saif Ali Khan’s traveling eye makes his presence felt in the air in the opening scenes of Cocktailromantic triangle.

Ki and Ka

Some filmmakers find it poetic to conclude a love story in the same place where it began. In R Balki’s Ki and Ka, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan meet for the first time on a flight and also reconcile.

Dil dhadakne do

Ranveer Singh’s love for flying planes and his parents cunningly using him as bait to lure him into marriage is crucial for Dil dhadakne doamused study of privileged lives.

Zindagi na milegi dobara

Three best friends from different economic backgrounds decide to celebrate his bachelor party in Spain. First class travel has a great insight into thanks to Abhay Deol who has all the luxury amenities at your fingertips.

Queen

Not all travel is enjoyable. Not for a girl abandoned by her groom a day before their wedding anyway. But Kangana Ranaut’s decision to fly off on their honeymoon anyway ends up giving him more power.

Jasoos jagga

Not adventurous enough to become a member of the mile-high club but Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif outdoors in the lips Jasoos jagga of course gets points for trying.

Sanju

The family that flies together stays together reiterates a scene from actor Sanjay Dutt’s indulgent biopic.

Race 2

Trust Abbas Mustan to deliver the most chic of private planes ready for anything, from brawls, betrayals and explosions. However, you have to see how the main actors of John Abraham, Saif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone get off the plane to be believed.

Maar Khan t-shirts

Akshay Kumar goes from convict to con artist within minutes, using the pandemonium caused by the other passengers to his advantage while aboard Farah Khan’s terrible rehearsal. After the fox.

Jaan-e-mann

Sly Salman Khan takes a foothold in Akshay Kumar’s gullible life and flight in New York City as they bond over apple juice and hot chocolate and the art of courting ladies to accomplish the wonderfully whimsical Jaan-e-mannthe romantic goals of.

Student of the year

For anyone who has ever wondered what the private planes of blushed folks were like taking off from families and friends out of the country for destination weddings, Student of the year offers a hell of a glamorous look.

Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha

Kajol’s fear of flying and Ajay Devgn’s cool cucumber response work their chemistry in this French Kiss scam until they have accomplished the point behind the movie title.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

In Bollywood, planes do more than fly. They serve as props for actors to dance on and against. Akki and Raveena Tandon shaking a lusty leg Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi is a typical example.

Hmm

Ditto for a guitar that scratches Govinda in Sanam Mere Sanam of Hmm.

Aur pyar ho gaya

There is no shortage of happy endings on the theme of airports. But few people crashed down to the runway and stopped a moving plane like Bobby Deol does to prevent Aishwarya Rai from taking off in Rahul Rawail’s musical love story.

Neerja

Sonam Kapoor’s poignant portrayal of a true story in which brave Indian flight attendant Neerja Bhanot sacrificed her life to save passengers in the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi.

Zameen

Rohit Shetty’s fictional take on real-life events stars Bipasha Basu as an animated flight attendant held hostage on a flight with all her crew and passengers.

War, Ek Tha Tiger, Krrish 3

When it comes to spinning daredevils thousands of feet above the air, Bollywood is more than up to the task. There is sufficient proof if you don’t believe us.

Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

Naseeruddin Shah’s directorial debut might not have caused a stir, but it will sure leave you numb with its ending inspired by the ill-fated plane crash linked to the events of 9/11.

Baadshah

Shah Rukh Khan’s moments of loyalty on the big screen engaged us from start to finish.

Let it be the comic confusion in Baadshah.

Swades

That incredible ‘sweet home at home’ feeling when her NRI character returns to India after a long hiatus Swades.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Trying to outrun a plane as part of its dashing introductory sequence in DDLJ.

Chalte Chalte

Cement his reputation as the king of romance by getting on a plane just to woo the girl he loves all the way to Greece in Chalte Chalte.

Last name

Who knew seat belts could spark conversation? This certainly leads to some camaraderie between Sanjay Dutt and the woman (Amrita Singh) whom he finds himself sitting next to wanting in the critically acclaimed Mahesh Bhatt. Last name.

Sunny

Only in Bollywood masalas will a guy threaten to crash his plane unless he learns the truth about his biological mother from his adoptive mother – a la Sunny Deol in Sunny.

Jugnu

Papa Dharmendra doesn’t fare any better using mankind’s great invention to serenade, correct rod, ladylove Hema Malini humming the famous 1973 song, Tera Peecha Na Chodunga.

The great player

How elegant is the meeting between Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman The great player?

Heera Panna

Dev Anand openly flirts with a flight attendant, played by Raakhee, in Heera Panna. What else? She does not denounce him. Instead, she returns the favor on the spot.

Gumnaam

The whole premise of Gumnaamthe mystery of the novelist Agatha Christie’s And then there was none, rests on a plane leaving its passengers stranded on a mysterious island.

Kal Aaj Aur Kal and An evening in Paris

Whether it’s coming back from abroad or flying out of the country, it’s always nice to take a plane from the olden days.